MADISON — March is Women’s History Month, and to help women create their own best history, the Dakota State University Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee is hosting a panel discussion and luncheon to provide information on the topic of domestic violence. The event will take place on March 30 at the Tunheim Classroom Building at DSU. The public is invited.
According to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence is an epidemic affecting individuals in every community regardless of age, economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. It can take many forms, from physical injury to emotional abuse, but is always a systematic pattern of dominance and control.
The four guest panelists will address a variety of aspects of domestic violence. Nicole Bowen is the Director of the DSU Counseling Center, Vickie Walters is a board member with the Madison Domestic Violence Network, and Sarina Talich is the Lake County Sheriff. Sarah Rasmussen is the Director of Online Education at DSU and a victim of domestic violence.
“I had no idea that what was happening to me was abuse. To me, abuse looked like a black eye, a bruised face, maybe even a broken bone. Unless those things were present, I was not sure what to call what was happening,” she said.
“When we don’t know what to look for, we are unable to see abuse for what it is, so this luncheon is an opportunity to empower our community with the information,” said Rasmussen. The panelists will discuss ways to prevent incidents, methods of self-defense, signs of physical and/or emotional abuse, law enforcement processes, and resources available in the Madison area.
Boxed lunches will be provided for community guests with a requested minimum $5 donation (cash or check); DSU student meals will be provided free with Trojan Silver. RSVP at edi@dsu.edu by March 25.