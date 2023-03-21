MADISON — March is Women’s History Month, and to help women create their own best history, the Dakota State University Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee is hosting a panel discussion and luncheon to provide information on the topic of domestic violence. The event will take place on March 30 at the Tunheim Classroom Building at DSU. The public is invited.

According to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence is an epidemic affecting individuals in every community regardless of age, economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. It can take many forms, from physical injury to emotional abuse, but is always a systematic pattern of dominance and control.