Diane Plack

DIANE PLACK is a Madison resident who recently received a brand new kidney through the unique process of Kidney Paired Donation.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

In 2022, the National Kidney Foundation reported that nearly 800,000 people were living with kidney failure in the United States, with only 25,000 receiving a successful transplant. Given the scarcity of available organs, patients are often forced to think outside the box to provide themselves or their loved ones with this life-saving procedure.

This is the story with Madison’s Diane Plack, who through a process known as Kidney Paired Donation (KPD), was able to obtain a healthy kidney, leaving her days of dialysis behind.