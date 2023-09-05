In 2022, the National Kidney Foundation reported that nearly 800,000 people were living with kidney failure in the United States, with only 25,000 receiving a successful transplant. Given the scarcity of available organs, patients are often forced to think outside the box to provide themselves or their loved ones with this life-saving procedure.
This is the story with Madison’s Diane Plack, who through a process known as Kidney Paired Donation (KPD), was able to obtain a healthy kidney, leaving her days of dialysis behind.
“I’d been on the waiting list for about four years,” Plack explained, adding that she’d been engaging in full-time dialysis since August 2022. This treatment took place for around three and half hours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Madison’s Sanford Dialysis.
Kidneys remove waste and excess fluid from the body, control blood pressure, create red blood cells and much more. The health of the kidney is calculated through the glomerular filtration rate (GFR), a test used to measure the level of function and determine the various stages of kidney failure.
Plack explained that prior to being placed on the transplant list, her GFR levels were getting lower and lower, ultimately resulting in her needing dialysis. Put simply, dialysis is the process of cleaning the blood, with the machine playing the role of a functioning kidney.
Family members are the first consideration for potential donors, but it didn’t work out for Plack. Neither her children nor her husband, Myron, were suitable matches.
Each of her children underwent rigorous testing to identify compatibility and it was during this process that her son Brendon learned of the KPD program.
Through this process, Brendon could boost his mother’s chance for a transplant by donating a kidney of his own.
“They found someone that could use his kidney, so thanks to him is why I got one,” Plack said.
Brendon donated his kidney to a woman in Colorado, opening up his mother to receive one from a 30-year-old man from the East Coast.
“Thank God for family,” she said.
Once the pairs were identified and the process was put in motion, Plack’s transplant was scheduled for July 11 at the Avera Transplant Institute in Sioux Falls. Brendon’s operation took place first while Plack’s new kidney was flown in via helicopter. Following an examination by the doctors, Plack underwent the four-hour surgery to have the organ safely transplanted.
Neither Plack nor her son know any information about their donor or recipient, yet a process does exist for the parties to make contact should they all consent. Plack stated that she is open to this idea, though she is “incredibly grateful” regardless of knowing the person or not.
“Right now, I just have a picture of a saint in my mind,” she said.
After the surgery, Plack remained in the hospital for a week to ensure the procedure was effective as well as to assign the necessary medication to limit the chances of her body rejecting the new organ. She will have to take it for the rest of her life.
Plack added that she “can’t say enough good things” about her medical staff, and that the immense support she received from her family made all the difference during this stressful time.
“I realized how absolutely blessed I have been,” she said.
The recovery window from the transplant is usually around eight weeks, with Plack noting that she is already noticing improvements. Without the burden of dialysis, Plack is looking forward to spending time with her family as well as rejoining the Madison MasterSingers for their upcoming season.