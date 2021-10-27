Bulldog Media Group (BMG) of Madison, a leader in financial services performance marketing, has acquired iCommissions, a digital performance marketing agency. The two companies have similar attributes in their clients’ relationships and have collaborated for more than 20 years. This merger will provide 40% growth and expansion of the current executive team.
“The addition of Scot Rumsey as president of BMG and Stacey Cuevas as vice president of partnerships of BMG on to our leadership team will allow us to enhance our relationships with all of our clients and partners,” said Darin Namken, CEO of BMG. They will join BMG 20-year veterans, Scott Delzer VP of product development, Camelyn Sims, VP of client development, and Joel Molascon, VP of web development.
Bulldog brand/services impact
The addition of iCommissions to the Bulldog Media Group umbrella enhances an already, Namken said in a news release. The iCommissions brand, which focuses on client strategy and consultation, will complement the three current BMG brands. CommissionSoup (affiliate and email marketing), CreditSoup (consumer targeting) and Infusion Strategies (data management/monetization) will provide clients and partners with a comprehensive suite of services to achieve any consumer acquisition goals, the release said.
“With a growing client list and increased demand for new consumer accounts, now is the perfect time for this merger. We have always respected the work and results that BMG has produced, and we are excited about the opportunity to leverage their talented team, distribution platform and data management services,” said Rumsey.