Chester BB

CHESTER'S Jovi Wolf attempts a basket during the first half against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Jovi Wolf scored the first 11 points for the Chester Flyers during their boys game against the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders on Tuesday. That hot start from Wolf set the tone for the game and the rest of the team, as the Flyers ran away from the Raiders 75-35.

“It was nice to see everyone come out firing after a tough loss Monday,” Chester head coach Adam Gale said. “We weren’t afraid, and we fed off each other, especially in the second half, when we defended in the half court and got stops which led to great offense. Anytime you have multiple players make multiple threes and shoot them over 50%, it solves a lot of problems.”