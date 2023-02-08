Jovi Wolf scored the first 11 points for the Chester Flyers during their boys game against the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders on Tuesday. That hot start from Wolf set the tone for the game and the rest of the team, as the Flyers ran away from the Raiders 75-35.
“It was nice to see everyone come out firing after a tough loss Monday,” Chester head coach Adam Gale said. “We weren’t afraid, and we fed off each other, especially in the second half, when we defended in the half court and got stops which led to great offense. Anytime you have multiple players make multiple threes and shoot them over 50%, it solves a lot of problems.”
The Raiders got on the board first thanks to a basket from Caden Hojer. Hojer scored the first eight points for the Raiders.
The Flyers responded with a three-pointer from Wolf. Following back-to-back baskets from Hojer, Wolf knocked down another three-pointer to tie the game at 6. Wolf made his third three-pointer to put the Flyers up 9-6.
A three-pointer from Clay Hansen at the buzzer put the Flyers up 25-12 at the end of the first quarter. Wolf opened the scoring in the second quarter with his fourth three-pointer of the game.
Layke Wold got in on the action by knocking down a three-pointer to extend Chester’s lead to 31-12. Wold buried another three-pointer to put the Flyers up 34-15.
At the end of the first half, the Flyers held a 38-21 lead. The second half was all Chester, as the Flyers outscored the Raiders 37-14 in the final two periods.
“Offensively, we settled for some shots in the first half, but thankfully they were going in,” Gale said. “However, we hit a stretch of the second quarter where our settled shots were not going in, which has gotten us into trouble throughout the season. However, we again made some adjustments at halftime, and it was great to see us come out and execute those adjustments moving the ball, working inside out and playing off of both feet in the paint, which led to a lot of high percentage shots.”
Wolf finished the game with 25 points for the Flyers. Wold ended the game with 20 points and three assists.
Hojer recorded a double-double for the Raiders. Hojer scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
With the win, the Flyers improved to 7-11 and now have won four out of their last five games. Chester will be back in action when they hit the road to take on Flandreau.
The Raiders are now 1-15 overall. ORR will be back on the court this Saturday when they host Freeman Academy/Marion.