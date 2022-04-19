The South Dakota School Superintendent Association Executive Board announced Dr. Steve Willard of the Belle Fourche Public School District as the 2022 Outstanding Superintendent.
Willard has served as a teacher, principal and superintendent across South Dakota since 1979. He has been an administrator in the Belle Fourche Public School District for the past 22 years, serving as superintendent since 2008. He has been an advocate for students and the community of Belle Fourche.
He is a leader in Career and Technical Education not only for the students in Belle Fourche but as a model in partnership development across the state. Willard has been creative and innovative with financial planning to meet the unique needs of his community. Additionally, he serves on the board of directors for Western Dakota Technical School and the State Board of Educational Standards.
The Distinguished Service Award recipient is Don Kirkegaard, who is retiring in 2022 after serving 41 years in education. Kirkegaard began his career as a teacher and coach in 1981 in Bristol. He served as a principal and activity director in Bristol and Britton during the 1980s and ‘90s. In 1994, he took his first superintendency in Britton. He served in Britton until accepting the position of superintendent for the Meade School District in 2011. In 2018, he served as South Dakota’s secretary of education before moving to West Bend, Wis. He returned to the Meade Public School District in 2020 to finish his tenure.
In addition to serving in his local school district, Kirkegaard has served for 11 years on the state Board of Education. Additionally, he has served on local, state and national committees, often as the chairperson.
The 2022 Community Leader of the Year Award recipient is Dr. Rod Weber., who has served as a teacher, coach, principal, activity director and superintendent for the community of Woonsocket since 1999. He has been the superintendent, principal special education director and activity director since 2003.
Weber not only invests in the public school system, but is also vested in the community’s vitality. From the coordination of the community’s 4th of July events to the construction of shared space, he is working to create a culture in the community that brings graduates home.
The Innovator of the Year Award recipient is Dr. Jennifer Lowery, who has served as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent over the past 17 years. She has been the superintendent at Tea Area Public Schools for the past 10 years where she has worked with her team to create S.T.E.M. education JK-12. The district adopted Project Lead The Way Launch for elementary and PLTW Gateway for middle school students aligning to Career and Technical Education career clusters in the high school. She led Tea Area’s strategic plan building 78 elementary classrooms over the past 10 years. Tea Area is focused on improvement science and being a model district in implementing improvement cycles in the classrooms to empower both students and staff.
The Rookie of the Year is Dr. Justin Zajic of the Chamberlain Public School District, now in his second year as superintendent in Chamberlain.
Zajic spent his first two years of service listening and taking action. He has engaged with the community, identified priorities and invested in projects which connect the school district strategically to workforce development. Zajic continues to develop partnerships and relationships to provide opportunities for all.
These individuals will be honored at the annual Superintendent Conference in July.