Lake County’s Planning Commission has a vacancy, and the Highway Department has lost an inventory specialist, but the county’s 911 Communications Center will have a full staff.
Tuesday morning, Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson said that Dale Thompson has resigned from the Planning Commission, effective immediately. His term was set to expire at the end of this year, but “he did decide to step off a little early,” Anderson said.
“So we have a vacancy on the Planning Commission Board, and I think (Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust) is going to be putting a note out there to the public to let them know please fill out an application so that we can resume a board of seven members.”
Commissioners accepted his resignation with regret. Applications will go through the Planning Commission for recommendation for the appointment.
In addition to Thompson’s resignation, commissioners also accepted the resignation of part-time temporary inventory specialist Blake Neu from the county Highway Department.
While the Planning Commission and the Highway Department saw resignations, the county’s 911 Communications Center saw a new hire.
Commissioners approved 911 Director April Denholm’s request to hire Abigail Williams as a full-time Dispatcher-Trainee (Not Certified) at the 2022 rate of $15.85 an hour.
Denholm said that once Williams begins, the Communications Center will be fully staffed. Williams was expected to start Oct. 20, contingent upon satisfactorily completing pre-employment screening.