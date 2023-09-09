Soybean fields

Soybean Cyst Nematode could cause a 40% yield loss and is one of the most damaging soybean pathogens in North America.

 SDSU

Fall is a great time to control many noxious and winter annual weeds. If weeds were sprayed or clipped — set back in some way — previously this year and have significant regrowth on them at this time, fall is an excellent time for spraying to achieve a good kill.

If controlled earlier in the season, but plant regrowth is minimal, or the plant is drying up, spraying may or may not be effective. If you spray these areas, using a chemical with residual activity can provide control when plants begin actively growing again.