Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/12/22 00:21 CFS22-00218 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 8TH ST MADISON

01/12/22 05:04 CFS22-00219 MVA Report Taken LCSO SD HWY 34

01/12/22 05:49 CFS22-00220 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/12/22 06:04 CFS22-00221 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 9TH ST

01/12/22 07:14 CFS22-00222 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 19

01/12/22 08:59 CFS22-00223 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NE 9TH ST MADISON

01/12/22 09:23 CFS22-00224 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

01/12/22 10:31 CFS22-00225 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/12/22 10:40 CFS22-00226 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

01/12/22 10:59 CFS22-00227 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/12/22 12:02 CFS22-00228 24/7 Program Violation Report Taken NE 1ST ST MADISON

01/12/22 13:50 CFS22-00229 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/12/22 14:03 CFS22-00230 Mutual Aid Patient Transported EMS HWY 34 MADISON

01/12/22 15:28 CFS22-00231 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

01/12/22 17:13 CFS22-00233 Burglary Report Taken MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/12/22 17:42 CFS22-00234 MVA Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 19

01/12/22 18:53 CFS22-00235 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD

01/12/22 18:53 CFS22-00236 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON

01/12/22 19:15 CFS22-00237 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

01/12/22 20:09 CFS22-00238 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO HWY 34 MADISON

01/12/22 20:20 CFS22-00239 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

01/12/22 20:36 CFS22-00240 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO MADISON

01/12/22 21:01 CFS22-00241 Complaint Information/Administrative MPD

01/12/22 21:31 CFS22-00242 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

01/12/22 21:46 CFS22-00243 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 225TH ST

01/12/22 22:20 CFS22-00244 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE

Total Records: 26