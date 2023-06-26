Dusty Johnson Veterans Visit

MADISON RESIDENT David Maher (right) was one of 20 local veterans honored by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson during a Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony at Madison's Veterans Honor Park on Monday. Maher served in the U.S. Army for 19 years, first enlisting in the Brookings National Guard. He is also the current Sergeant at Arms for Madison American Legion Post 25.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War ended more than 50 years ago, but its memory is far from forgotten. On Monday, Madison veterans received a special opportunity to share their stories.

South Dakota’s U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson hosted a Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony at Madison’s Veterans Honor Park on S. Washington Ave. The event held a unique significance in the way that it was framed as a sort of symbolic apology for the mistreatment of veterans upon their return from Vietnam.