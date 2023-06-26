MADISON RESIDENT David Maher (right) was one of 20 local veterans honored by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson during a Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony at Madison's Veterans Honor Park on Monday. Maher served in the U.S. Army for 19 years, first enlisting in the Brookings National Guard. He is also the current Sergeant at Arms for Madison American Legion Post 25.
The United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War ended more than 50 years ago, but its memory is far from forgotten. On Monday, Madison veterans received a special opportunity to share their stories.
South Dakota’s U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson hosted a Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony at Madison’s Veterans Honor Park on S. Washington Ave. The event held a unique significance in the way that it was framed as a sort of symbolic apology for the mistreatment of veterans upon their return from Vietnam.
“America is the greatest country that’s ever been, but it’s not perfect, and if you wanted a piece of evidence for that imperfection, it would be how we treated people in uniform in the 1960s and ‘70s,” Johnson said. “Not everybody had a bad welcome home, but a lot of people did.
“When you make a mistake as our country did at that time, you’ve got to own up to it, and you’ve got to apologize, and that’s a big part of what this is about,” he said. “We’ve done a number of these in Madison at this location, but there are always more veterans that we want to recognize and acknowledge.”
Twenty veterans were honored during Monday’s ceremony, and each of them received a commemorative challenge coin and lapel pin.
“The challenge coin, which we’ve printed up, has the seal of the House of Representatives on one side and then the seal of the great state of South Dakota on the other,” Johnson explained.
“The official commemorative item for these events is the lapel pin. It’s got an eagle, which represents the strength of the United States military; laurel wreaths, which represent the integrity with which these men and women served; but I think the part that seems to mean the most to veterans is engraved on the back of the pin, and there it says that ‘a grateful nation thanks and honors you for your service’,” he added.
This line from the engraving was recited to each veteran as they received their honors with a handshake from Johnson.
The veterans in attendance included members of the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy. All of them took a moment to explain their service, as well as what the military has meant to them. While the veterans’ stories and occupations varied widely, a common sense of pride could be felt throughout.
While in Madison, Johnson also spoke at the Madison Rotary Club meeting and embarked on tours of Manitou Group and Sioux Valley Energy.