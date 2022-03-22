The city of Madison has entered into an agreement with an engineering firm to help with the city’s water main improvement project at N.W. 9th St. and Union Ave.
Monday night, commissioners authorized the mayor to sign a professional services agreement with Houston Engineering’s Sioux Falls office to provide part-time construction management services. The cost is estimated at $106,000.
When explaining why he reached out to the engineering firm, Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg said that the city is expecting a “very, very busy summer” with several construction projects. In addition to the water main improvement project, the city will be busy with a sidewalk project, two Rural Development projects, a rock wall project and a chip seal project.
“This is probably the busiest construction season we’ve had in my tenure here, so I had concerns with how we were going to be able to adequately cover those necessary projects,” he said.
Of the $109,000 cost, $39,000 is for construction staking, a cost the city would have had even without hiring Houston Engineering. Other costs are broken down as $19,000 for construction administration, $42,000 for construction observation and $6,000 for record drawings.
Hegg said that the engineering firm would report to him.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that because this is a professional service agreement, the city doesn’t need to seek bids.
Hegg said that former City Engineer Chad Comes had contacts at Houston Engineering, which is how he learned of the firm.
In addition to hiring Houston Engineering, city commissioners awarded the water main improvement project to Brookings-based Winter Contracting, LLC. Their bid amount was $2,975,000. Hegg said that the bid came in under budget.