Ramona Car Show.jpg

GARY ZAY poses with his 2017 Ford Mustang at the Ramona Oldies Night Car Show on Saturday. The car show featured numerous vehicles from the area, with cars from the 1920s and 1930s to the modern day.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Ramona Oldies Night Car Show celebrated its third year on Saturday, bringing together owners of new and classic cars for food and fun.

The car show, which was free to enter and required no registration, featured cars from the early and mid-1900s to the modern day, and the attendees and owners spent the evening discussing their love of vehicles.