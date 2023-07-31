The Ramona Oldies Night Car Show celebrated its third year on Saturday, bringing together owners of new and classic cars for food and fun.
The car show, which was free to enter and required no registration, featured cars from the early and mid-1900s to the modern day, and the attendees and owners spent the evening discussing their love of vehicles.
One couple who came out, Josh and Shelbie Keith, brought their 1959 Chevy Biscayne, which they are in the process of restoring. Shelbie found the vehicle in Iowa, where it had been sitting since 1980.
“She was allowed to go through somebody’s house to find antiques, and this was sitting outside and we asked about it. We got it for $250,” Josh said.
For Josh, the Ramona show is a motivator for completing more work on the car. The day of the car show, he installed a new radiator. Every year, Josh gets a “little bit more done,” he said, and he hopes to bring it to other car shows when the restoration is more complete.
“It’s literally a week or two before the show that I bring it out, put the rims and tires on it, and then I just have a couple things I want to do, and that’s all I do, every year,” he said. “You don’t see vehicles like this all the time.”
Virginia and Laura Johnson brought a fully-restored 1959 Ford Fairlane. Virginia’s husband Roy, and her son, David, who was Laura’s husband, purchased the car in December 2021, already restored. But, soon after purchasing the car, they both passed away.
“They liked to go to car shows together,” Laura Johnson said. “My husband’s father owned another collector car previously, and they wanted to own another car and go to more shows together.”
But, Virginia said, even though her husband already owned another year of Ford Fairlane, there was something particularly appealing about this vehicle.
“This one had power steering. That’s why he wanted it,” Virginia Johnson said. “He thought it was so pretty.”
This is the first time Laura and Virginia have taken the car to a show since Roy and David passed away.
“It’s in honor of them to get it out. That’s what they’d be doing with it,” Laura said.
Gary Zay brought his 2017 Ford Mustang. He purchased it for his birthday, and he ordered it for certain features -– special features and the color.
“Nobody in the tri-state area had a bright yellow Mustang. And that’s one thing I wanted,” he said. “I had a 1970 Boss 302 Cougar Eliminator which was yellow with black stripes, so it was sort of like going back to my youth.”
Since he purchased the vehicle, Zay has made an effort to travel to different car shows, both to show off his vehicle and to see what other people have to offer.
“I just like meeting other people and seeing what else is around,” Zay said. “I’ve always liked a lot of the older cars, and I grew up in the 1960s, so it’s in my heart, in a way.”