THE SPIRIT OF MADISON placed third on Saturday at the Dutchmen Field Championship. Dylan Riedel (back, left), Addy Meyer and Myles Olson performed on drums. Mia Hein (front), Jill Hubbell and Hannah Eckert were among those on the color guard.
The Spirit of Madison competed in Orange City, Iowa, on Saturday, scoring third out of six bands in their class and once again being recognized for the attitude they brought to the band festival.
The MHS marching band was recognized with the Triple “S” award. The award is given to the band which exemplifies the spirit of the competition, support of other bands and sportsmanship.
“Exercising these characteristics is what makes the Dutchmen Field Championship fun, exciting and successful for all,” the program states.
Twenty-five bands from four states competed in four classes based on school enrollment in grades 9-11. This year, the Spirit of Madison competed in Class 2A. In 2019, the last time the band competed in Orange City, they competed in class 3A, placing fifth.
This year, competing against Luverne, Pipestone, IKM-Manning, West Lyon and Sibley-Ocheyedan, the Spirit of Madison placed third with a score of 73.1.
“This score put them at eighth place out of all 25 bands in the competition,” band director Terrence Kenny said. He noted the score is significantly higher than the 61.25 the band scored in Sioux Falls a week earlier at the Festival of Bands competition.
“Each week the Spirit has been improving, and I’m extremely proud of all the hard work the kids have been putting in,” he said. “Next week, the Spirit will be going to Vermillion’s Quad-States competition to end their season. I’m extremely excited for this competition and think it’ll be our best performance of the year.”
The Quad States Championship will be held at the DakotaDome. Madison will be performing at 4:30 p.m.