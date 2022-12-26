Cody Welu and Eric Holm

CODY WELU (left) and Eric Holm are the masterminds behind Mad Lights, an elaborate holiday display that runs from Thanksgiving to the new year. The show runs nightly from 5-10 p.m. and is located at 1179 and 1183 Cyber Court in Madison's Cyber Estates.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Even though Christmas has passed, the holiday spirit is still in alive as people across the country set their sights on the new year. For Dakota State University alumni Cody Welu and Eric Holm, this time serves as the home stretch for their Mad Lights holiday display.

Since Thanksgiving, the pair has turned their homes at 1179 and 1183 Cyber Court in Madison’s Cyber Estates (northeast part of town) into an extravagant arrangement of lights and music. Welu and Holm said their display contains 7,159 individual lights, encompassing 21,477 channels of computerized programming.