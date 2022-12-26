CODY WELU (left) and Eric Holm are the masterminds behind Mad Lights, an elaborate holiday display that runs from Thanksgiving to the new year. The show runs nightly from 5-10 p.m. and is located at 1179 and 1183 Cyber Court in Madison's Cyber Estates.
Even though Christmas has passed, the holiday spirit is still in alive as people across the country set their sights on the new year. For Dakota State University alumni Cody Welu and Eric Holm, this time serves as the home stretch for their Mad Lights holiday display.
Since Thanksgiving, the pair has turned their homes at 1179 and 1183 Cyber Court in Madison’s Cyber Estates (northeast part of town) into an extravagant arrangement of lights and music. Welu and Holm said their display contains 7,159 individual lights, encompassing 21,477 channels of computerized programming.
Over the last few years, Welu had constructed a solo display at his former home near the intersection of 237th St and 458th Ave. Welu and Holm had become friends while attending DSU, and Holm became inspired to follow in Welu’s footsteps.
Holm held his own display last year in Cyber Estates, yet an opportunity for expansion arose when the two became neighbors in the spring of 2021.
“He ended up moving next door, so we teamed up to make a bigger show,” Holm said.
Along with the multitude of festive lighting, the display is wired to sync up with a variety of music that ranges from holiday favorites like “O Holy Night” and “Carol of the Bells” to modern acts such as Imagine Dragons and Panic! At the Disco. For fans of Top Gun, Kenny Loggins’ hit “Danger Zone” is also included.
The show runs nightly from 5-10 p.m., and a full list of available songs as well as additional information and video can be found on their website, madlights.net.
The pair said they began planning back in July.
“It starts off with a 3D model of the houses,” Holm explained. They then begin constructing the layout for the display and assess what pieces need to be built or bought.
“We ran a wire between our houses months ago to link us up, so we can connect the two sides,” Welu added.
Once everything is set in place, the pair engages in a lengthy testing process to ensure everything is working as intended.
The final step is performing the computer sequencing that allows the lights to flash and move to the music. To accomplish this, they utilize a free, open source program called xLights.
“Something I didn’t expect when I got into the hobby was discovering the community around it across the world,” Welu said. “So many people do it and share ideas and work together to get everyone’s shows running; it’s been a really cool thing to experience.”
Additionally, xLights creates a yearly montage of submitted footage from displays around the globe.
“They had 930 displays across 27 countries last year,” Welu noted.
Welu added that he’s always loved Christmas lights and cited his mother as a major influence. For both men, Mad Lights is a way to unite their love for technology with the festivities of the holiday season.
Despite weather issues and the need for consistent maintenance, the two list their first year in partnership as a fun success, and they plan to expand even further in the coming years.
Outside of Mad Lights, Welu and Holm are both employed at DSU. Welu is an assistant professor at The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences, with Holm serving as one of the school’s system architects.