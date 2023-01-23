Numerous Dakota State University men’s indoor track & field athletes produced personal records, highlighted by a Conner Tordsen with a school record in the weight toss on Friday in the South Dakota State D2 Invitational at Brookings. Schools from NCAA Division II and NAIA participated.
Tordsen, who was named the NSAA Men’s Indoor Track Field Athlete of the Week earlier this week, set a school record in the weight toss with a mark of 19.36 meters (63 feet, 6.25 inches).
He finished second in the event and was the top NAIA weight thrower.
Jacob Joachim placed seventh with a toss of 15.92 meters for DSU.
Other DSU weight throwers were Zachary Haugen – 12.71 meters, Trenton Moran – 12.04 meters, personal record, Ryan Chapman – 11.83 meters, personal record, Jack Hemmen – 11.67 meters, personal record, Dylan Johansen – 11.44 meters and Gabe Lamb – 9.39 meters.
Tordsen was also the top NAIA place finisher in the shot put, tossing 15.14 meters to place second. Johansen was 13th with a toss of 12.70 meters. Zastera had a personal-best toss of 12.69 meters. Joachim recorded a toss of 12.19 meters.
Other DSU shot put throwers were Joshua Shaffer – 11.61 meters, Lunde – 11.32 meters, Chapman – 10.92 meters, Haugen – 10.83 meters, Lamb – 9.90 meters and Hemmen – 9.72 meters.
Kaleb Scott made his collegiate debut and won the high jump for the Trojans. He cleared a height of 1.95 meters (6 feet, 4.75 inches). Caden Gortmaker cleared 1.70 meters.
All four DSU runners hit personal records in the mile run, led by Evan Slominski with a runner-up time of 4:28.49. He was the top NAIA place finisher. Daniel Green followed up with a time of 4:32.89. Tucker Murtha recorded a time of 4:52.89.e Lucas Harr added a time of 5:11.80.
Riley Greenhoff registered a time of 7.19 seconds to finish fifth in the 60-meter dash prelims and advanced to the finals. Willie Hutchins was 11th with a time of 7.22 seconds, followed by Tamareon Foster with a time of 7.26 seconds.
Greenhoff improved his time tof 7.11 seconds to finish fourth in the 60-meter dash finals.
He led the Trojans with a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 22.46 seconds.
Hutchins finished in 23.36 seconds, while Foster hit a personal record of 23.89 seconds.
Curtis Johnson earned a sixth-place finish in the 3000-meter run in 9:26.87. Blake Schmiedt was seventh in 9:32.78.
Roger Oliete Tejedor posted a time of 1:57.03 to finish sixth in the 800-meter run.
A pair of DSU runners hit personal records in the 5000-meter run. Taylor Myers was seventh in 15:38.28 and Colter Elkin was 10th in 15:52.32. Tyler Kennedy was 11th in 15:56.67. Martin Bailey was 16th in of 16:25.61.
Isaac Jaacks was eighth in 8.85 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles prelims and advanced to the finals. Caleb Roberts hit 9.43 seconds in the prelims, while Gortmaker ran a time of 11.06 seconds. Neither Roberts nor Gortmaker advanced to the finals.
Jaacks improved to 8.82 seconds, his personal best time, to finish seventh in the 60-meter hurdles finals.
Corbin Mackaben leaped 12.23 meters (40 feet, 1.5 inches) to place third in the triple jump. Nathan Igalls was fifth with 12.03 meters. He also leaped 5.95 meters in the long jump.
Trey Reindl led the Trojans with an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter dash in 50.32 seconds. Joseph Larson followed with a time of 53.17 seconds.
Yohannes Kassa placed eighth in 2:48.77 in the 1000-meter run. Ian Beyer was 11th in 2:51.40, followed by Reese Henrie in 12th place in 2:51.45.
Joshua Krull produced a time of 1:29.22 seconds to finish 10th in the 600-meter run. Obang Ojulu ran a personal-best 1:30.42 to place 11th.
The meet wrapped up with the 4x400-meter relay where the Trojans had three teams. The team of Greenhoff, Tejedor, Slomisnki and Reindl placed sixth in 3:29.72. Larson, Jaacks, Ojulu and Krull were ninth in 3:34.30. Emmanuel Drain, Green, Murtha and Kassa were 11th in 3:41.13.