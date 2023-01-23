Numerous Dakota State University men’s indoor track & field athletes produced personal records, highlighted by a Conner Tordsen with a school record in the weight toss on Friday in the South Dakota State D2 Invitational at Brookings. Schools from NCAA Division II and NAIA participated.

Tordsen, who was named the NSAA Men’s Indoor Track Field Athlete of the Week earlier this week, set a school record in the weight toss with a mark of 19.36 meters (63 feet, 6.25 inches).