A FEMA buyout has made it possible for a dozen Madison property owners to stop battling the periodic floods which disrupt life for those living along Memorial Creek.
“I know Tim Higgins said to me, ‘I’ve been through four floods and I’m tired of it’,” Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert said. “I think other people were just done tired of it, too.”
Overall, 13 properties, primarily in an area behind the old Runnings store bordered by N.E. 3rd St. Garfield Ave., S.E. 1st St. and Lincoln Ave., have either been purchased or are scheduled to be purchased in coming months. Of these, two were rental properties and two were part of an estate being settled.
The FEMA buyouts come two years after the Madison area saw flooding twice in a single year, with September flooding splitting the community in two and creating a wide swath of damage when nearly 12 inches of rain was received in two days. Financial assistance became available in November 2019 when a federal disaster declaration was approved.
At that point, homeowners and businesses had the option of considering a buyout, according to Dennert.
“FEMA came in and if you had flooding, you were eligible,” he explained.
However, not everyone who made application was approved. Runnings, the only business which made application, was not approved, Dennert said. In addition, two homeowners who initially made application decided to withdraw from the process.
“We also, as a city, had to sign off because the city is sponsoring it. An individual could not go to FEMA and say, ‘I want to do this’,” Dennert indicated.
In February, FEMA announced that the state of South Dakota had been awarded more than $3.7 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds to purchase flood-prone properties and remove the structures from the flood plain. Madison was awarded $1,147,538 for 12 properties. An additional property was added following this award.
“First District [Association of Local Governments] helped these people get their applications filled out,” Dennert said, explaining the process.
Each home was then appraised, and the homeowner obtained an estimate for demolition.
“After that, they had to sign a contract and they were awarded the amount,” Dennert said. Homeowners were able to collect 85% of the value of their home and 85% of the expenses related to making application and demolition of the home.
“Some came out better than others,” Dennert said.
The amount owed on the mortgage was a determining factor since FEMA funds went first to the lending institution with the homeowner receiving what remained.
“The people who have gotten this done, I’ve not heard any regrets,” Dennert said.
Of those who lived in their homes or were in the process of obtaining it from a family member, two have relocated in town, one to a rural residence and two outside the community. Two families are still looking for new homes in the Madison area.
Dennert noted that all funds received from FEMA must either be used for the purpose for which they were awarded or returned to the federal agency. He said that if any of the buyouts come in under the projected cost, the city will not keep the difference.
These 13 properties join other city-owned properties purchased more than two decades ago when Madison saw another extreme flood event in 1993. Due to use parameters established by FEMA, little can be done with them, according to Dennert.
However, one of the newly purchased areas may be turned into a park to honor the former homeowner.
“The Higgins family – they would like to make a park area for cancer survivors,” Dennert said, noting Tammy Higgins died of cancer. “We can do a park area. We’d have to have it OK’d.”