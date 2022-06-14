Members of the Dakota Energy Cooperative sent the board of directors a strong message on Tuesday when an election was held for three positions at the annual meeting.
Although the cooperative’s website failed to note incumbents faced challengers, all three were defeated by a wide margin. Darrell Raschke defeated incumbent Dave Gross 485-304; Tommy Baruth defeated incumbent Jeffrey Madison 551-239; Nick Nemec defeated incumbent David Allen 515-270.
All three challengers chose to run because they were dissatisfied with the direction in which the board was taking the cooperative. Specifically, they do not wish to see Dakota Energy withdraw from East River Electric Power Cooperative, and they want to see the lawsuit against East River, a wholesale power supplier, and Basin Electric Power Cooperative, a generation and transmission cooperative, dropped.
“Why would I go with an energy company that only exists on paper?” asked Raschke, a retired state employee from Huron who served on boards for 18 years.
He pointed out that in an ice storm, Dakota Energy would not be able to turn to East River or other cooperatives for assistance in restoring power. He is also concerned about the board’s lack of transparency.
“When the members ask a question, somebody should be able to find an answer,” he said. “The membership owns the co-op and runs it. The board serves at the will of the members.”
He doesn’t go into his new position with preconceptions. He said there’s been rumor and innuendo and gossip. He wants to know what is really happening and will work to familiarize himself with the actions of the board. However, he is suspicious.
“Somebody’s covering something up,” Raschke said. “There’s a rat in the woodpile someplace. It doesn’t make sense.”
His suspicions are due, in part, to the smear campaign which was launched to discredit him and the other challengers. One of Raschke’s friends reported hearing a rumor that he had served time in prison.
A postcard was mailed to Dakota Energy members. On one side, the heads of the challengers were affixed to puppets with the caption: East River’s pulling the strings. On the other was a picture of President Joe Biden laughing with the caption: East River recruited liberals to control your cooperative.
None of the men were approached by East River. Each chose to run out of a personal conviction that a change is needed.
Two of the men elected are currently engaged in a lawsuit initiated by the Dakota Energy board of directors because they were involved in efforts to call for a special meeting to vote on the board’s decision to file a lawsuit against East River in an effort to get a buy-out number.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out,” said Baruth, a farmer from Alpena.
He opted to run because he believes the board’s actions are against the cooperative principles which should guide Dakota Energy – not only the decision to withdraw from East River, but also the secrecy surrounding the decision.
“Somebody has to get in there and straighten things out,” Baruth said.
He is also concerned about the cost of the legal action, a cost which is being transferred to all of East River’s member co-ops. He hopes some of the current board members can be swayed to drop the appeal which was filed following the April decision in which U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol ruled Dakota Energy is bound by the Wholesale Power Contract to which it agreed.
“I think common sense is going to ultimately win out,” Baruth indicated. He said he will also work for greater transparency.
“I have high hopes that we can open the meetings up so the members know what’s happening with their co-op and be part of the decision-making,” he said. “That’s what makes a cooperative. The board doesn’t run the cooperative. The members run it.”
Baruth plans to make two motions at the first meeting after he is sworn in. The first is to drop the lawsuit in which he and Nemec are being sued by the board. The second is to drop the appeal to the case against East River and Basin Electric.
“This appeal is just costing a bunch of money,” he said.
He’s heard that East River and Basin Electric have paid around $2.5 million in legal fees. “Dakota Energy has to have at least that much. Think how much our electric bills will go up.”
Nemec, a rancher from Holabird, agrees that both lawsuits need to be dropped. Like Baruth, he hopes some of the current board members will vote with the newly elected members.
“If they don’t, there’s another election next year and we can do it again next year,” he said, referring to this year’s landslide victories. “We feel we have the backing of the members.”
He finds it interesting that none of the materials distributed to discredit the challengers bears written notice indicating who paid for them as political election materials do. In addition to the postcards which were mailed to members, flyers were posted in communities throughout the cooperative’s service area.
The voter turnout in this election is believed to be one of the largest in the cooperative’s history. Nemec feels the turnout and the wide margins send a strong message to the current board.
“We support the cooperative system. We think it’s a mistake for rural people to give up on the rural electric cooperative,” he said.
Board chairman Chase Binger was contacted for comment but did not respond.