The Madison School Board gave its blessing to a new trap shooting team, approved the 2023-24 district calendar and discussed a private school voucher bill at its Monday meeting.
Two 10th-grade students spoke to the commission about approving a trap shooting team. The board’s approval gives the team permission to use Madison Central School District branding, but the team is not financially connected to the school. This is similar to the Madison baseball team, which can use the district’s branding but is funded by parents, players and local businesses.
The Madison Central School District would be the first district in the county to offer trap shooting.
So far, 15 students have expressed interest in participating, said 10th-grader Trevor Harms. The club will be open to all students, regardless of gender or ability, as long as they meet the age requirement and pass a gun safety course.
“We feel it’s an all-inclusive sport that’s just another great thing for students to be in, and a good way to learn gun safety,” Harms said.
All team practices and competitions will happen off-site, and firearms will never be allowed on school grounds, said Kristie Olson, a business education teacher who will help coach the team.
Olson has also asked some local businesses if they would be interested in sponsoring, though she hasn’t received any commitments yet. According to a handout Olson distributed, being a member of the team often costs less than $250 per athlete, and business sponsorships can reduce that cost.
“I didn’t want to do a whole lot until I got the OK [from the school board],” she said. “After, we’ll be able to get more information.”
All the board members approved of the idea, and several were pleased the district could offer a new activity to students.
“I’m excited,” said board member Steve Nelson. “This is going to be big.”
The board also approved the 2023-24 district calendar. The next school year will start Aug. 22, 2023, and end May 17, 2024. In addition, there will be school on April 10 and May 21 and 23 this year to make up snow days.
Board member Jordan Schuh reported on House Bill 1234, which would provide vouchers to students enrolled at private schools. This would provide state money to accredited nonpublic schools which would otherwise go to the public school.
“This is definitely going to affect public education if this goes through,” said board member Lori Schultz.
She and Schuh encouraged board members to research the bill and contact their representatives. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said that, since they wouldn’t lose students all from the same grade, “the staffing doesn’t change, but you just went down in funding dramatically.”
Several board members expressed concern about students with disabilities, as private schools are not required to provide special education, and public schools also receive more government oversight.
The bill will be heard by the House Education committee on Wednesday.
The next Madison School Board meeting will be held March 13 at 5:30 p.m. in Board Room 400 in the high school.
In other business:
— The board decided to consider whether to seek proposals for a facility study, which will help the school know which structures can be used more efficiently or need to be repaired or replaced, at its March meeting.
— Board members received Associated School Boards of South Dakota appreciation certificates.
— The board heard a report from Jorgenson that a new school bus which was planned to arrive this summer will likely arrive this week, instead, and that the school will receive a large donation of Lysol disinfectant wipes from the Frontline Impact Project later this month.
— The board approved two resignations and hired two playground supervisors, a Title I paraprofessional and two co-head coaches for softball.
— The board entered executive session to discuss upcoming contract negotiations.