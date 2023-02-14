The Madison School Board gave its blessing to a new trap shooting team, approved the 2023-24 district calendar and discussed a private school voucher bill at its Monday meeting.

Two 10th-grade students spoke to the commission about approving a trap shooting team. The board’s approval gives the team permission to use Madison Central School District branding, but the team is not financially connected to the school. This is similar to the Madison baseball team, which can use the district’s branding but is funded by parents, players and local businesses.