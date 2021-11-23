Fourteen Dakota State University football players collected honors and postseason awards from the North Star Athletic Association.
Noah Guse was selected as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, the third Trojan to receive this honor since the conference formed in 2013-14.
Four DSU athletes were chosen to the First Team All-Conference, while five were listed on the Second Team All-Conference and four were Honorable Mention.
The All-Conference teams and postseason awards were voted by the league’s head coaches.
Guse, Devonte Murphy, Caleb Nielsen and Marcus Vanden Bosch were selected to the NSAA Football First Team All-Conference. Gustavo Bonilla, Zach Rohrbach, Jay Skogerboe, Mose Timoteo and Conner Tordsen were selected to the Second Team All-Conference.
Nico Feroni, Edward Fritzler, Alexander Maxey and Jason Sakamoto received Honorable Mention.
Senior Braedon Wallenstein was DSU’s recipient of the NSAA Football Champions of Character award.
It was the fourth consecutive year that Nielsen and Vanden Bosch collected NSAA All-Conference honors. Guse was listed on the league’s All-Conference team for the third straight season.
Tordsen collected Second Team All-Conference honors for the second straight year.
DSU finished the season with an overall record of 6-4, their first winning season since 2017. The Trojans finished in a two-way tie for third place in the NSAA standings with Waldorf (Iowa) with a 5-3 conference record.