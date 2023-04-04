Downtown apartments

ONE OF Madison's Egan Avenue apartment areas is located above GSN Insurance and Strive 605 Nutrition. When the new overnight parking restrictions are put in place on April 17, tenants will need to park in any of the city's three municipal parking lots or on any of Egan's adjacent side streets.

 Photo by Michael Black

It’s no secret that Madison has received a bombardment of snow this winter and that the removal of that snow has presented the city with numerous challenges.

One such issue is the proper clearing of Egan Ave., which has been a central point of discussion at the last two Madison City Commission meetings.