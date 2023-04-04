ONE OF Madison's Egan Avenue apartment areas is located above GSN Insurance and Strive 605 Nutrition. When the new overnight parking restrictions are put in place on April 17, tenants will need to park in any of the city's three municipal parking lots or on any of Egan's adjacent side streets.
It’s no secret that Madison has received a bombardment of snow this winter and that the removal of that snow has presented the city with numerous challenges.
One such issue is the proper clearing of Egan Ave., which has been a central point of discussion at the last two Madison City Commission meetings.
On Monday, commissioners continued discussion on overnight parking restrictions for Egan Ave. Public Works Director Gary Gonyo said these restrictions should greatly improve the current situation. The problem lies with an excess of vehicles parked on the street overnight. This makes it difficult for the snow to be thoroughly cleared since key areas for cleaning are consistently blocked.
“We get snowstorm after snowstorm after snowstorm, and it just keeps building up and building up, and I can’t get in there to clean that,” Gonyo told commissioners.
While he acknowledges that this has been a particularly snow-filled winter, he said that the issue is also apparent during the city’s street sweeping efforts during the summer.
The first iteration of the restrictions was from 2-6 a.m. year-round, affecting Egan Ave. from N. 2nd St. to S. 2nd St. However, a change was made at Monday’s meeting to adjust the end time to 5:30 a.m., which commissioners said would help mitigate negative effects for Egan business owners.
Business owners also have an issue with cars parking on the street overnight as they occupy spaces that could go to potential customers.
Gayle Maberry, owner of Four Seasons Flea Market, and Gary’s Bakery owner Gary Klingbile spoke at Monday’s meeting in support of the restrictions. Mayberry noted that many of the parking spaces are taken up by tenants of Egan Ave.’s various apartments.
“The snow is a huge problem,” Maberry added. “For every car that’s parked in front, that’s one less customer that I get, and not only me, but the other businesses, too.”
Devon Balling, a Dakota State University student currently living in the apartments above GSN Insurance, shared the perspective of the tenants, citing the need for alternative parking as a primary concern.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that the city owns three municipal parking lots that are open to anyone (near Dairy Queen, Foley’s Bar and the Downtown Armory), adding that all side streets are available as well.
Although these lots are within walking distance of Egan’s apartments, the number of tenants is greater than the number of parking spaces, meaning that side streets and the occasional alley parking will be necessary.
Despite this, overall reception for the restrictions was positive. Balling said that she and other tenants are willing to do what they can to ease the process of snow removal. Yet, she noted that an increase in communication may be needed, explaining that the phone number for city alerts can be difficult to find.
Commissioners Adam Shaw and Jerae Wire were unable to attend the meeting, but Commissioners Kelly Dybdahl and Jeremiah Corbin were able to discuss the plan. Both offered positive feedback, but Corbin stressed that a major component of this restriction must be consistency.
As of now, the city is slated to begin posting signage for the restrictions on April 17.
“We think this ban will be the most effective with the least amount of harm,” Berreth noted.