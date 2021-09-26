Dakota State University is slowly rebounding from the pandemic which contributed to a decline in enrollment last year. On Friday, the university announced an increase of 1.04% over last year.
“I was hoping we’d see an increase in headcount, which we did. That was the good news,” DSU President Jose-Marie Griffiths said in an interview Friday afternoon. “I would like to have seen a little larger increase because that’s what we had before COVID, but we’re still in the COVID era, whether we like it or not.”
In September 2020, DSU announced a decrease in enrollment of 2.5%, which was slightly less than the South Dakota Board of Regents announced for enrollment across the state’s six public universities. Statewide, enrollment was down 2.8% last year. This was attributed to the pandemic.
On Friday, the Regents announced fall enrollment is “largely unchanged,” with a decrease of 121 students across the six public universities in the state. The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students was down 621 students from last year.
At DSU, student enrollment is up this fall to 3,219 students. Of these, 1,287 students are on campus. While 1,885, or well over half, are South Dakota residents, university enrollment includes students from 48 states and 52 countries.
Like other state universities, DSU did see a decrease in the number of undergraduate FTEs even though graduate FTEs are up 6.32%. Griffiths sees in this the impact of the pandemic on area high schools.
“I think they [students] are coming out of a strange year of high school. They are really glad to be on campus for that campus experience, but I’m not sure they all want to take that full load of 15 hours,” she indicated. “It is a national trend, so it probably is COVID-related more than anything else.”
Griffiths believes recent developments, such as the MadLabs®, contributed to the rebound in enrollment that was seen in 2021. While three state universities did see an increase in enrollment, DSU had the largest percentage increase and came in second only to South Dakota State University with headcount increase.
“I think that people are beginning to recognize us, our brand, our visual identity,” she stated. “There is some excitement that is built around these recent activities, and there’s a little bit of a buzz about DSU and Madison.”
DSU also has articulation agreements with three technical colleges in the state, which allow students to transfer associate degree credits, and partnerships with a number of K-12 schools, including Madison, which enable students to take university-level computer and cyber science courses. These may contribute to enrollment numbers.
“The other thing that has helped us is our focused vision. We’ve never tried to be all things to all people,” Griffiths said.
Rather, DSU had a plan and a sense of how the plan would evolve with emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence.
She explained, “Basically, we said, ‘This is how things are going to change; these are the programs we are going to create,’ and we’ve done it.”
As a result of having a clear vision and success in implementing a plan to realize that vision, Griffiths expects to see continued growth in student enrollment.
"We will continue to attract people who are fully online, including people in South Dakota," she said.
Currently, 45% of the student body is online and 57% of those students are South Dakota residents.
"I think we'll see our on-campus population continue to grow. We do have some capacity if we bring our residence halls fully back online, if we don't have to hold back some for quarantine and isolation," Griffiths indicated.
In considering this growth, the university is cognizant of the need to balance growth with the availability of resources. Currently, strategic planning is under way to address that challenge. The goal is to ensure faculty and other support systems are in place to meet the demands of increase enrollment.
"We aim to grow our student body up to a point; we don't plan to be huge. We aim to grow our research activities in both the MadLabs® and applied research labs," Griffiths said, providing a snapshot of the university's vision.