Madison water system improvements are continuing in the northeast part of the city until May 31.
Beginning on May 18, Northeast 9th Street will be closed from Washington Avenue to Summit Avenue for surfacing removal. Shortly after, the watermain and storm sewer will be installed.
On Summit Avenue between Northeast 3rd Street and Northeast 5th Street, concrete flatwork such as sidewalks will continue to be surfaced by Sentry Concrete. Some sidewalks will be removed and replaced, particularly in ADA ramp corners. Additional curb, gutter,and storm sewer work may also occur.
On Lincoln Avenue, between Northeast 5th Street and Northeast 7th Street, concrete “flatwork” such as sidewalks and driveways will continue to be surfaced. Like on Summit Avenue, some sidewalks will be removed and replaced, particularly the ramp corners. Curb and gutter installation will commence when the area is dry enough. Subgrade conditions are wet and must be dried out prior to servicing.
On Summit Avenue, between Northeast 8th Street and Northeast 9th Street, basecourse has been installed with curb, but the gutter installation schedule and surfacing schedule is dependent on weather to allow soft spots to dry.
On Northeast 7th Street, between Summit Avenue and Prairie Avenue, basecourse will be installed with curb and gutter installation, other than the intersections. Schedules here will also depend on if the weather will allow drying out.
On Northeast 8th Street, between Summit Avenue and Prairie Avenue, basecourse will be installed with curb and gutter installation. This is also weather dependent.
On Northeast 8th Street, between Egan Avenue and Lee Avenue, watermain and storm sewer installation and subgrade preparation will continue.