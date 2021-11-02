The Community Center Governing Board will be looking for a new executive director.
On Monday night, city commissioners acknowledged the governing board’s recommendation to open the position immediately and keep it open until the position is filled. Nicholas Hansen resigned as executive director in September. Commissioners accepted his resignation at their Sept. 27 meeting.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that the Community Center Governing Board has the authority to hire a new director, but the director is considered a city employee.
“They just wanted to make sure the city commission is aware of its proceedings,” said Berreth, who also serves on the Community Center Governing Board as an Ex-Officio member.
According to the governing board’s unapproved minutes of Oct. 28, the executive board also recommends placing any organization restructure on hold “until a new director is in place and able to work with staff and devote time to the project.”
The only change suggested for the executive director position is to have the position supervised by the city administrator.
In addition to Berreth, the selection committee for a new executive director will include Community Center Governing Board members Michelle Corey, Jennie Thompson, Brian Keller, Sara Hare and Fitness Coordinator Derek Lund. The selection committee will work with HR on the interview process.
The Community Center operates as a joint project between the City of Madison and Dakota State University.