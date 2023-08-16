When Capri Johnson started wrestling at the age of five, nobody could have predicted all the success that would follow. Johnson, now a seventh-grader at Madison Middle School, picked up the sport because she wanted to wrestle like her older brother and prove that girls have a place on the mat.
Since starting, Johnson has dominated the competition at every turn. In eight years, she has won three state titles and been the runner-up three times.
“Winning state titles has shown me that hard work pays off," Johnson said. "If you put a plan in place to go after your goals, they become achievable."
On Saturday, Johnson will be in Rio de Janeiro, where she’ll represent the United States on the 15U girls wrestling team at the ISF Gymnasiade, a multi-sport international sports games. This trip for Johnson will last from Aug. 19-27.
Wrestlers were nominated through a selection process by district and regional directors. An executive AAU committee made the final decision on the wrestlers who were nominated.
“I was selected to be on the 15U AAU team going to Brazil this past May,” Johnson said. “They can only select up to two girls per weight class to compete, so to be the one chosen is exciting. Since finding out that I had been selected for the team, I have been staying in shape by participating in the strength training program through the school, working on cardio, attending open mat wrestling practices and going to Brookings for additional practices at SDSU through the Berge Elite Wrestling Academy.”
Prior to heading to Brazil, Johnson will take a pit stop in Florida on Thursday, where she’ll attend a two-day camp and get the opportunity to meet the rest of her teammates.
“I will meet the rest of my team when I arrive in Miami for team camp,” Johnson said. “We will train together for two days and get to know each other before we leave for Brazil on Aug. 19. One of the coaches of our team, Paige Storm, is one that I have trained with in the past, and I am looking forward to working with her again. Paige is now the head women’s coach at Buena Vista University in Iowa. I will get a chance to be around a lot of athletes that are competitive and love the sport as much as I do, so it will be a good experience.”
Thirty-six countries will be represented at the competition in Brazil. Johnson said she’s looking forward to the opportunity to compete against the best of the best the world has to offer.
“This experience is different from any wrestling experience I have had so far,” Johnson said. “I am looking forward to seeing wrestling styles from all over the world. My coaches have been telling me to just go and have fun, and that is what I hope to do. The competition will be tough, and I know I have been working hard, so all I can do now is go out there and do my best. There will be an opening ceremony and a Night of Nations, where each of the countries participating will be represented. It will be fun to get to learn about other cultures and to have others learn about the U.S.”
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Johnson, who started wrestling because of her older brother. Fast forward eight years, and the sport of wrestling has taught Johnson many life lessons, which is a big reason why she’s grown to love the sport.
“I like that it is an individual sport,” Johnson said. “If you win, it is on you; if you lose, it is on you. It is a tough sport, and it takes a lot of discipline. I have been lucky to have worked with a lot of great coaches. They leave an impression on you, and each of their coaching styles helps you through different matches. Wrestling teaches you valuable lessons that you can use now and for the rest of your life. The wrestling team and community is like an extended family, and it pushes you to make them proud on and off the mat.”
When Johnson started wrestling, never in her wildest dreams did she think she’d get the opportunity to represent the Madison community on such a big stage. She’s thankful for all the support that she’s received from the community and local businesses.
“I am excited to represent Madison, South Dakota, and the U.S. in this event,” Johnson said. “I have had a lot of support from my family and community since I started wrestling eight years ago. It means a lot to me to know that they are cheering me on. I want to thank everyone that helped my fund-raising efforts. Thank you to the local businesses that helped support me, Bulldog Media, Sporty’s, The Office, COZY Home & Lighting, Prostrollo Auto Mall and King Insurance.”