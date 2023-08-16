Capri Johnson

CAPRI JOHNSON will represent the United States at the ISF Gymnasiade in Brazil. The multi-sport international competition will start on Friday, where Johnson will compete on the 15U wrestling team. 

 Submitted photo

When Capri Johnson started wrestling at the age of five, nobody could have predicted all the success that would follow. Johnson, now a seventh-grader at Madison Middle School, picked up the sport because she wanted to wrestle like her older brother and prove that girls have a place on the mat.

Since starting, Johnson has dominated the competition at every turn. In eight years, she has won three state titles and been the runner-up three times.