A company hired to assist the city of Madison in cleaning up tree damage on city property was given clear priorities on Monday morning when local officials met to assess recovery efforts. Thursday evening’s storm left widespread damage, including damage to city property.
“Because of COVID, the pool has been down, so that park is a high priority,” Mayor Roy Lindsay said. He also asked that Memorial Park on N. Egan Avenue be considered a priority due to its high visibility.
However, Mike McGillivray, parks supervisor, suggested starting with three high-priority houses where trees have fallen on roofs and then doing the park work. The trees are the city’s responsibility because they were in the boulevard rather than on the homeowner’s property.
In making that recommendation, he was supported by Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer, who has acted as the emergency operations commander in the city’s response to the storm. Lindsay could see the importance of this.
Early in the meeting, McGillivray was asked to provide an update on the condition of city parks and green spaces.
“Where do you start?” he asked. “We have some pretty significant damage.”
For decades, Madison has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation through the Tree City USA program for maintaining and growing its tree cover. In parks and other green spaces across the city, those trees were snapped off or uprooted by the high winds on Thursday night.
However, with the exception of West Side Park, also known as the swimming pool park, playground equipment is accessible and safe for children. At West Side Park, a tree has fallen over the playground area.
McGillivray indicated drivers may experience inconvenience in parking at some parks.
“We’ve started dragging trees into the parking lots. They’ll just have to work around it,” he said.
He also reported that four of the city’s five baseball diamonds can been used, but indicated those who attend games will have to stay out of the wooded areas. Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer suggested running tape across those areas to discourage people from entering them, and said his department had tape which could be used.
Mayor Roy Lindsay asked about the arch at Flynn Field.
“I don’t know what to do with it,” McGillivray said, indicating it has been twisted. The temporary plan is to move it or to put out cones so that people don’t inadvertently drive over it.
To assist in cleanup efforts, Lindsay recommended hiring Dakota Tree Company of Aberdeen. Owner/operator Justin Toennies was at the meeting to answer questions. He described the equipment he has and indicated he does have insurance. His employees are also covered by worker’s compensation.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth did ask for a written quote and a copy of the company’s insurance before work began. Toennies asked what the city needed and began working on the quote before the meeting adjourned.
McGillivray expressed appreciation for the assistance but did express some budgetary concerns. He was assured the city would be willing to supplement the parks budget.