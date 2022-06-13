Area I members of the South Dakota Association of Educational Office Professionals got the opportunity to host the organization’s annual conference in Madison for the first time in the organization’s 42-year history. The conference began last Wednesday at Nicky’s and ended on Friday.
During the three days, they had many excellent speakers who covered various topics such as attitude, security, being the front-line person, and even Google Docs, a program similar to Microsoft Word.
Each year, the members pick a special project for which to collect money. This year’s collection was for the Domestic Violence Shelter.
One event that is always an important part of the conference is the banquet. This year’s was held on Thursday evening.
The banquet began with a welcome by Rhonda Johnson, Madison Central School District’s administrative assistant and Infinite Campus coordinator.
Years of service to the organization were recognized. Those who have served for 5 years and its multiples up to 35 were recognized and given pins.
One of the biggest awards, the Office Professional of the Year, was given to Diane Aus, Madison Central School District’s bookkeeper. Aus’ family also surprised her at the event, and she sat with them for the remainder of the evening.
“I wasn’t expecting this at all!” Aus said.
The attendees then ate before a performance by the South Dakota 147th Army Band.
The Army band is based out of Mitchell and features nine members. The members play instruments such as guitar, keyboard and trumpet. They played some newer songs, like “True Colors” and “My House.”
However, they also played a few rock classics, such as “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Living on a Prayer.” The response from the members was very enthusiastic.
Sgt. Lisa Groon, one of the lead singers of the band, took a moment to explain the band’s purpose.
“We go to area schools and other events to recruit,” Groon said. “These are places that support the military and music.”
This banquet was also, coincidentally, Groon’s final performance.
Following the entertainment, silent basket auction winners were announced, and the new SDAEOP officers were installed by North Central Area Director Marie Freeman. Money raised from the silent auction go towards student scholarships. A $500 scholarship is available each year.
The attendees then broke into social time, where they were able to spend time with friends they have met through the organization and have known for decades.
Charla Callahan, Madison High School’s retiring office professional, said it was an evening to celebrate friendship and achievement.