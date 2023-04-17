Given that the weather is finally starting to look like spring, Madison residents are likely in no hurry to look back on winter. However, an event worth remembering was Madison Elementary’s exploration of physics via several activities throughout the last two months.
“Beginning in early February, fifth-graders at Madison Elementary began a series of hands-on STEM physics lessons. The activities brought fun and competition along with visual learning to the classroom to enhance student understanding on friction, gravity and potential and kinetic energy,” MES science and social studies teacher Noah Salmen said.
The first activity was titled “Recycled Racers” and featured students creating handmade race cars similar to wind-up models. Salmen said that students were provided materials like wheels, axles, popsicle sticks, tape, pipe cleaners, cardboard, straws and rubber bands to build their cars, with each first constructing a blueprint highlighting the necessary parts as well as the planned look of the car.
“Our cars worked by winding up a rubber band on a catch or hook on the back axle. When we wound up our car, it worked similar to toy wind-up cars. We would release the rubber band and our car would soar forward,” Salmen said.
Along the way, students could adjust the weight, length and shape of their cars in hopes of achieving maximum speed and distance, with initial test runs being executed upon the completion of the cars.
“We measured the distance and timed how long our car drove. We found the speed of our car by taking the distance (in inches) divided by the time (in seconds) to find its speed in inches per seconds,” Salmen noted.
Following construction and testing, it was time for students to compete in the “Recycled Racer Rally 500,” which saw them take their creations to a competitive bracket. Salmen noted that winners were determined by which traveled the farthest. A winner was named from each section of Salmen’s class.
After the race, Salmen teamed up with Madison High School physics teacher Max Hodgen for the second activity, “Homemade Hovercrafts.”
“To make our hovercraft, we used a CD and hot-glued a piece of paper and a PVC pipe on top. We poked a hole in the paper over the hole in the CD. We then put a balloon on top of the PVC pipe so that when we blew up the balloon and attached it to the PVC pipe, the air would push out of the balloon and cause our hovercraft to ‘hover’,” Salmen explained.
This hovering effect caused a reduction in friction, which allowed the hovercrafts to race down a slope using only the force of gravity. Fifth graders went head-to-head with their creations once they were completed.
“This activity was really fun and exciting. It was much like our Recycled Racers activity and gave us the opportunity to meet some really cool high school physics students,” Salmen said.
Two weeks later, the students participated in the construction of two luge courses at Lake Herman State Park. Salmen said that a luge course is simply a sledding course with a specific path for the sleds to follow. Salmen’s class was again joined by students from Hodgen’s class.
“When we arrived at the park, we had to walk about half a mile to get to the location where we’d build our luge course. We were all in a group of 12 other fifth-graders with one physics student and one teacher as our leaders,” Salmen said. “We split our grade into two groups with the task of seeing which group could build the fastest luge course. To do this, we marched up and down the hill in a line to create a path and then slid down the hill to smooth out the path to reduce the friction as much as we could.”
The students were then split into pairs to test the courses.
“At the end of the day, we were tired and wet, but we had a fantastic time,” Salmen said.