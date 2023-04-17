Girls sledding

LAYLA SANCHEZ-PATINO (back) and Alaina Miller race down a hill at Lake Herman State Park on March 22 during a sledding day for Madison Elementary fifth-graders.

 Photo by Zac ZWasachka

Given that the weather is finally starting to look like spring, Madison residents are likely in no hurry to look back on winter. However, an event worth remembering was Madison Elementary’s exploration of physics via several activities throughout the last two months.

“Beginning in early February, fifth-graders at Madison Elementary began a series of hands-on STEM physics lessons. The activities brought fun and competition along with visual learning to the classroom to enhance student understanding on friction, gravity and potential and kinetic energy,” MES science and social studies teacher Noah Salmen said.