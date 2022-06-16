(Editor’s note: The effects of the derecho on May 12 continue to be felt across the county. This week the Madison Daily Leader is telling stories of loss and recovery. On Wednesday, the paper shared the story of the Lohsandt barn. Yesterday, a new business owner shared his story. Today, an East River employee and his wife share their story.)
Three weeks after the May derecho lifted the roof off much of his shouse, East River lineman Adam Hansen was finally able to go home – literally.
He and his supervisor were in a service truck on I-29, heading toward Beresford to address a power outage, when he glanced toward the shouse – shed with living quarters – he and his wife built to start their life together. Barely a quarter of a mile off Exit 50, the structure is clearly visible from the highway.
“I looked over and said to my boss, ‘My roof is gone’.” Hansen related just days after finally moving back into the shouse.
Half of the north side of the roof was gone. It had flown across the road and was in his neighbor’s trees.
“My boss said, ‘You’ve got to go home and take care of stuff’,” he continued.
They went to the shop, which was just a few miles away, where Hansen climbed in his pickup and headed home. That night was one of the few times while East River Electric Power Cooperative worked to restore energy to local distributers that Hansen wasn’t on the job.
By 1 p.m. the next day, he was heading for Minnesota, which was also affected by the derecho. He didn’t return home again until Tuesday, although he did take calls, speaking with his wife, insurance adjuster and contractor as needed.
At home, his wife Kristina was working with his dad, retired farmer Randy Hansen, to limit the damage to their home until repair work could begin.
In the 16-hour days that followed, that proved to be Hansen’s routine. He was helping to repair damage which initially left 56 substations and seven municipal customers without power. At home, others were working to repair the damage to his shouse.
For the Hansens, addressing storm damage was far from a novel experience. In 2014, when the shouse was being framed, a storm destroyed the work which had been done. On that occasion, the contractor had to replace all of the rafters in addition to rebuilding the side walls.
This time, the damage was more extensive. Once the roof was gone, water begin pouring between the outer wall and inner wall of the structure and into the living quarters. In addition, the insulation between those walls became saturated.
Fortunately, no one was home when the derecho struck. Hansen had seen the storm approaching and had texted his wife, telling her to go to his parents’ home after picking up their 14-month-old son Krew.
Kristina, an early childhood special education teacher with Southeast Area Cooperative, trusted his judgment. She dropped by their home to pick up a few things on her way to pick up Krew from childcare. During that time, the wind picked up.
“Within 10 minutes after I left, I was texted our roof was gone,” Kristina Hansen said.
When Adam reached home, he didn’t hesitate after assessing the situation. He called his wife. He called his insurance company. He called his contractor.
“I knew I had to call people immediately,” he said.
His quick response enabled them to be at the top of the list the next day when the insurance adjuster began to assess damage. His contractor’s compassion put them at the top of that repair list as well.
“He knew we had no roof and lived here. He ordered the tin immediately,” Adam Hansen said. They utilized a steel fabricator in Beresford, Long Creek Steel, LLC, which also helped.
In the days that followed, Kristina worked with family members to move things in their living quarters so nothing was damaged, and to vacuum up the water which was running into the closets along the north wall and seeping into the carpets. They also removed stuff in the attic/loft area where water was puddling on the plywood.
Krew, a normally active toddler, had just had tubes put in his ears days before the storm. He stayed with his grandmother while his parents worked.
In the weeks which followed, the Hansens stayed with Adam’s parents while the entire roof was replaced. Kristina didn’t begrudge tackling the recovery with the help of Adam’s dad rather than with the help of Adam himself. She knows her husband.
“When work calls, he has a hard time saying, ‘No’,” she said.
However, she also understands why he wants to respond when people are experiencing power outages. Having lived through a power outage shortly after they brought Krew home from the hospital as a newborn, Kristina knows how important electricity is to the lives of people in this area.