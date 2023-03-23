The Lake County Commission will hold a town hall and listening session meeting Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. in the courthouse’s commission meeting room to discuss potential property tax increases with county residents.
In 2023, Lake County receives about $4.7 million in property taxes, which is less than half of the overall $10.6 million budget. Of this, about $2.9 million goes to fund the highway department. According to Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust, current costs “far exceed” the county’s revenue. Part of this can be attributed to inflation and the rising cost of goods, Gust said.
“You’re getting very close to a position where you have to do less,” Gust said at a Feb. 21 meeting. “We’re not the only county in this situation.”
For the last several months, the commission has considered new ways to generate revenue to fund government activities, particularly related to road repair. The town hall and listening session will provide residents a time to learn about the county’s financial troubles, get more information on the possible tax increases and speak with their county representatives.
“I think it would be so much better if we could enter into a dialogue with them, asking what is palatable to them, the taxpayer,” said Commissioner Dennis Slaughter.
To help the county afford more road repairs and keep up its current services, the county commission is mostly considering two routes: an opt out or a road and bridge tax levy. For these taxes to be levied in 2024, the commission needs to pass a resolution on them by July 15. The town hall and listening session will be a time for input and education only; no official decisions or resolutions will be passed.
An opt out occurs when a government entity needs more funds than current tax limitations allow. Each year, local governments can’t increase the amount of revenue they receive from property taxes by more than the Consumer Price Index, which is capped at 3%. This year, due to inflation, the Consumer Price Index hit its maximum 3% value. An opt out allows a government entity to bypass the Consumer Price Index limitation and set an additional levy to bring in tax revenue.
Funds received from an opt out can be used in the general fund and support all government activities.
A road and bridge tax levy can only be used to maintain and repair roads and bridges, and unlike with an opt out, only part of the money goes to the county. A percentage of the funds go to cities and townships.
Both options must pass with a ⅔ majority by the governing body, but it can be referred to a popular vote if a petition signed by at least 5% of voters in the taxing district is submitted to the governing body within 20 days of the notice being published.
The last time the county commission tried to increase tax revenues was through a $0.90 per $1,000 road and bridge levy in 2017. It was referred to a popular vote and defeated 1465-310.
The commission hasn’t decided on how large the opt out would be, though the road and bridge tax levy would be capped at $0.60 per $1,000. Commissioner Slaughter said the county would work toward both an opt out and road and bridge levy, as he is unsure if taxpayers will be open to the idea of a property tax increase and wants to keep the county’s options open.
“In my own mind, I think you have to ask for both,” Slaughter said. “Do I think you’ll get it? No, I don’t.”