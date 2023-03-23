The Lake County Commission will hold a town hall and listening session meeting Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. in the courthouse’s commission meeting room to discuss potential property tax increases with county residents.

In 2023, Lake County receives about $4.7 million in property taxes, which is less than half of the overall $10.6 million budget. Of this, about $2.9 million goes to fund the highway department. According to Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust, current costs “far exceed” the county’s revenue. Part of this can be attributed to inflation and the rising cost of goods, Gust said.