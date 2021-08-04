Officers with the Madison Police Department dealt with three car thefts during the week of July 18 that culminated in the arrest of one suspect in Sioux Falls on July 25.
The series of vehicle thefts started with a report made at about 5:30 a.m. on July 18 of a missing 2017 Ford Explorer taken from the 700 block of N. Summit Ave. Madison police report that the vehicle was unlocked when it was taken.
Law enforcement officials found the Explorer at 1:30 p.m. the same day in a Sioux Falls mobile-home court.
A second vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, was reported stolen at about 7:30 a.m. on July 18 from the 600 block of N.E. 4th St. in Madison. The sedan was last seen by its owner before the theft the night before it went missing. The keys were in the vehicle and the Impala was unlocked, according to police.
The Chevrolet was recovered by authorities on July 19 in the same Sioux Falls mobile-home court as the Ford Explorer. Police Chief Justin Meyer of Madison also reported that a vacuum cleaner was missing from the vehicle.
A third vehicle theft was reported at about 1 p.m. on July 25. The 2009 Dodge Nitro, a compact sports-utility vehicle, was stolen from the 500 block of N.E. 11th St. in Madison. The vehicle was reportedly unlocked with the keys inside.
Authorities recovered the Dodge at about 2 p.m. on the same day at the Sioux Falls mobile-home court and arrested a suspect in the vehicle.
Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department arrested Grace Walker, a 21-year-old Madison female, and charged her with grand theft. Police officers were searching for the stolen Madison vehicle after a bulletin was released about the missing SUV.
Meyer said Walker is currently held in custody in Lake County under a $5,000 bond.
Vandalized vehicle
The Madison police also received a report of a vandalized SUV at about 9 p.m. on July 25.
The owner of a Honda CRV reported that someone had scraped the exterior paint of the SUV sometime during the previous 24 hours while the vehicle was parked on the 500 block of S.E. 8th St.
According to Meyer, the paint damage, typically referred to as “keying,” removed paint down to the auto body’s metal.
The vandalism damage was estimated at about $3,500.