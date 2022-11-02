Young Miss South Dakota International

SOFIA ALDANA (front, second from right, gold dress) was crowned Young Miss South Dakota International at the South Dakota International Pageant on Oct. 16 at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls.

 Submitted photo

Some may see it as improbable that a young girl could be both a three-time state and national wrestling champion and the newest Young Miss South Dakota International, but this is the reality of Madison’s Sofia Aldana.

After turning 9 in September, she was crowned at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls on Oct. 16 for the South Dakota International Pageant. Now, she is tasked with a year of upholding her royal duties, such as public appearances, volunteer work and setting an example for other young girls.