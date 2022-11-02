Some may see it as improbable that a young girl could be both a three-time state and national wrestling champion and the newest Young Miss South Dakota International, but this is the reality of Madison’s Sofia Aldana.
After turning 9 in September, she was crowned at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls on Oct. 16 for the South Dakota International Pageant. Now, she is tasked with a year of upholding her royal duties, such as public appearances, volunteer work and setting an example for other young girls.
Aldana’s mother Crystal, father and brothers supported her every step of the way as she embarked on her journey for this award.
“She’s just the sweetest kid ever; she’s always so helpful and kind,” her mother said.
Her mother had first encountered the pageant during the 2021 season. She was initially interested in the opportunity to do something “girly” with her daughter but gained more information after getting in contact with its director, Jessie Brower.
“She told me everything about it, and everything sounded perfect,” she said.
Sofia has seven brothers, so the opportunity to do something this “girly” while wearing lots of pretty outfits filled her with anticipation. Once the next pageant season rolled around, her family knew they wouldn’t miss it.
The event kicked off on Oct. 15 with a judges’ interview in professional attire followed by a photo shoot. The next day, Sofia returned to the venue to show off her skills in etiquette and conversation like a lady.
Next up was a group red, white and blue opening number where contestants modeled on stage in a patriotic color of their choice. Sofia chose red.
“It was super cute,” her mother commented.
That evening was the formal presentation where the girls modeled their best attire to address the judges. Minimal makeup is allowed for girls of Sofia’s age, something her mother finds refreshing.
“This was so natural, and I just love that,” she noted. “Another thing we really liked was that they prayed with the girls first. They all gathered together to say a prayer for nerves and to give them courage. We didn’t know that was going to happen, so it was something really special for us.”
Sofia’s mother said the announcement that her daughter had won came as a wonderful surprise, especially for her first pageant.
“We were all shocked and really excited,” she added. “You should’ve heard her brothers behind us.”
She said it took her daughter a couple of days for the honor to truly set in. Once it did, Sofia was overjoyed to share the news with everyone she knew.
She will represent South Dakota from her new position for the following year, with her first public appearance set for Madison’s Day with Santa event next month. She will also participate in Madison’s Parade of Lights. In addition, she will be given the duty of crowning next year’s winner.
Along with her newfound pageant success, Sofia plans to continue her wrestling career, which began when she was just 4 years old. She won her first championship her second year in the sport, and after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she came back for two more titles.
She has also participated in gymnastics since she was 3 and placed at the state level just last year. Her coach, Katie Ragsdale, was one of the first people she wanted to inform of her pageant victory, and according to her mother, is one of her favorite people.
Sofia’s mother believes that wrestling and gymnastics go hand in hand for her daughter, and that both have been vital confidence boosters for the pageant. While she initially hid the fact that she wrestled from the judges for fear it may influence them against her, they learned of it afterward and lauded her as a potential role model for other young girls.
“The director said they’d love for her to encourage other girls to do the same, to be able to defend themselves one day and show people that they can do just as much as anyone else,” her mother added.