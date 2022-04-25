Dakota State University recognized student employees at the Honors Reception on Thursday.
Madelin Smith was named On-Campus Student Employees of the Year. She was nominated by staff of the Counseling Center.
Nomination statements from the Counseling Center staff state: “Madelin is an employee with exceptional work ethics. She is an outstanding example of student leadership, initiative, dependability and resilience who efficiently balances two on-campus positions while also maintaining a 4.0 cumulative GPA, and holds leadership roles in multiple student organizations.”
She is also trusted with confidential information and documents and the department’s social media presence. The nomination form stated: “Madelin is not only a great student employee, but she is also a great person and exemplifies what it means to be a DSU Trojan.”
In addition, it was announced that Smith was named the Student Employee of the Year for the state of South Dakota, on behalf of the Midwest Association of Student Employment Administrators (MASEA). She is now in competition for the Regional Student Employee of the Year honor through MASEA.
Smith is from Lindsay, Okla., majoring in business administration with a specialization in marketing.
Off-Campus Employee of the Year is Alison Kienholz, who works at Valiant Living. She is an elementary education/special education major from Madison.
Valiant Living Residential Director Stefanie Augspurger, said, “Alison is an amazing employee. She is self-motivated, forward thinking, and always acts with the best interest of those she supports in mind.”
Augspurger said that Kienholz isn’t afraid to encourage and work with the people they serve to build their confidence and help them grow in their abilities.
“Alison is an amazing advocate for the people she supports,” she added. “She cares greatly for the people she supports, and it shows in not only her words, but more importantly, her actions.”