The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce will get a requested $10,000 budget increase in 2022 from the city of Madison, after commissioners voted to amend their budget to allow for the last-minute request.
Chamber Executive Director Eric Hortness requested on Monday night that the Chamber’s budget be increased from the $85,000 originally requested to $95,000.
He said that the Chamber board of directors held a strategic planning meeting recently.
The budget increase was one of the items the board discussed.
In a letter to commissioners, Hortness highlighted three reasons why the Chamber was requesting the increase: sales tax revenue, the planned launch of a new app, and the cost associated with operating the Chamber and its activities.
The amendment passed 3-1, with commissioners Jeremiah Corbin, Kelly Dybdahl and Jerae Wire voting Yes and Mayor Marshall Dennert voting No.
Commissioner Adam Shaw abstained from voting on the amendment because he’s a member of the Chamber board.
The $31.4 million amended budget ordinance passed 4-1, with Dennert again casting the lone dissenting vote.
Before the vote, Hortness said that although the Chamber isn’t the sole driving force in the city’s sales tax revenue, he feels that the Chamber is “a pretty large portion of that.”
“If you just take a look from September of ’19 to September of ’21, sales tax revenue has gone up almost a quarter of a million dollars, a little over that,” he said.
Hortness also told commissioners that the Chamber will be launching a Discover Madison app for smartphones on Dec. 1.
In his letter to commissioners, he wrote that the app will “not only greatly enhance our residents’ connections with our business community and events around the community, but will also be available for any and all visitors to quickly download and see what all Madison has to offer.”
At the meeting, Hortness also pointed to the many events the Chamber hosts, including the Burger Brawl in May, the DownTown in MadTown summer concert series and the Façade Improvement program.
He also said that he submitted the bid to bring the state amateur basketball tournament to the city, and that the city has been awarded the bid for 2023, 2024, 2026 and 2027.
“The increase that we’re asking for would help what is essentially the marketing arm of the city,” said Hortness.
He said that the cost of running these events has increased over the years, but the Chamber hasn’t requested an increase in funding since 2017.
“We really would prefer not to have to raise our membership dues to cover the extra cost of doing business,” he said.
Commissioner Corbin said he “wasn’t a fan” of making changes to the budget during the second reading, but he did vote in favor of it.
Dennert recommended tabling the vote. He said the city doesn’t know yet where it stands with negotiations or whether there will be any utility or other rate changes.