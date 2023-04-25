MHS spring band concert

THE MADISON HIGH SCHOOL band's 17 seniors were honored as part of their spring concert, which took place Monday night in the Madison High School auditorium.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

In schools, musical education is unique in that it offers students a chance to learn skills that they can’t get in any other class.

These skills were on full display Monday night at Madison High School’s spring band concert, which featured performances from the MHS Concert Band as well as the audition-based 9th Street Jazz Band.