In schools, musical education is unique in that it offers students a chance to learn skills that they can’t get in any other class.
These skills were on full display Monday night at Madison High School’s spring band concert, which featured performances from the MHS Concert Band as well as the audition-based 9th Street Jazz Band.
The show was led by MHS/MMS Band Director Terrence Kenny, who thanked the students for their support and participation.
“It is fantastic working with you guys every day. I know I say it all the time, and it’s corny, but it is awesome waking up every day knowing that you’re the first group I get to work with,” Kenny said.
Along with this, Kenny recognized each of the band’s 17 seniors, with their plans for the future listed in the show’s program. Kenny told the students that despite their time together being relatively short, they have all left a permanent impression.
“It’s been a great two years working with you guys. Thank you so much for your continued support,” Kenny said. “I think all these people behind you [the rest of the choir] truly respect you more than you ever could imagine, and they’re going to carry on all the hard work you guys did. Mrs. Richards and I would’ve been lost without you, and we will miss you dearly.”
Students responded to this kindness with a gift, a new music stand adorned with colorful signatures from each senior. The concert also saw special recognition given to the students who earned letters via the school’s new and improved system. Students earn a letter by achieving 16 points in band, choir or both, with an additional letter being earned for every eight points after the original 16. In total, 17 students earned their first letter, 15 double lettered and eight triple lettered.
As for the performances themselves, the 9th Street Jazz Band started things off with Jimmy Forerest’s “Night Train,” Les Aldrich’s “You’re Simply Wonderful” and Ellen Rowe’s “Soul Proprietor.”
The group’s performances featured a number of soloists, including Maguire Studer on tenor saxophone, Ellie Studer on trumpet, Ellie Jankord on trombone, Jon Lembke on alto saxophone and Jill Huggell on tenor saxophone.
The MHS Concert Band played four songs, with the first three being their set list for the Region II Large Group HS Band/Choir Contest in Harrisburg on Wednesday. The songs are David Shaffer’s “Fire Dance,” Samuel R. Hazo’s “Perthshire Majesty” and Robert Sheldon’s “Century Point.”
Across these three performances, solos were performed by Jon Lembke on soprano saxophone, Emerson Lindley on flute, Ava Brandenburger on French horn, Maguire Studer on bass clarinet, Myles Olson on timpani, Ellie Studer on trumpet, Kamryn Pierce on clarinet and Taylor Buthe on alto saxophone.
The concert band ended their performance with Allie Wrubel’s “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” which the band will be showcasing during the upcoming trip to Florida for the Walt Disney Theme Park Parade.