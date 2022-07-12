June 15 marked the first day Christian DeJongh began working as an ophthalmologist, and he did so at the Eyecare Center of Madison.
DeJongh was raised in Rock Valley, Iowa, and, as a child, dreamed of growing up to become a traveling musician.
He initially went to the University of Northern Iowa, to study music before realizing that dream wasn’t what he wanted.
“The lifestyle wasn’t something I wanted,” DeJongh said. “I didn’t want to trave. I wanted to be a part of a community and have a family.”
That was when he sought the advice of his “super smart” uncle, Philip Siestra, an ophthalmologist currently working in Sioux Falls. Siestra suggested DeJongh intern at his office for a summer.
DeJongh fell in love with ophthalmology there and decided to transfer to Augustana University to major in biology and music, where he graduated in 2017. He went on to get his doctorate at Pacific University and finished in May.
Although he has worked in the eyecare field as a technician ever since that fateful internship in 2013, this job in Madison is his first as the eye doctor. So far, he’s loving it.
“My favorite part is the patients and staff,” DeJongh said. “It’s fun to walk into a room, get to know someone, and leave them better than they were when I first saw them.”
DeJongh, who is now living in Howard, is also appreciative of the staff, whom he calls “incredibly bright” and “exceptionally compassionate.”
“I think they have one of the best practices I’ve ever seen,” DeJongh said of the Eyecare Center.
DeJongh did not completely give up his musical talents. A classically trained percussionist, he still gives private lessons, performs at churches and performs professionally as a freelance artist in his spare time.
Yet, he still focuses on his new dream, ophthalmology. Someday, his goal is to own his own practice and grow that business. For now, though, he is happy right where he is.
“I want to contribute and be a part of this community,” DeJongh said.
The Eyecare Center of Madison will be hosting an open house on Aug. 17 from 3:30-6 p.m. for the public to welcome Dr. DeJongh.