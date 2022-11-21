HOWARD – Horizon Health Care has a long history of providing help to those in need. In 2016, the Horizon Health Foundation launched its annual Employee Giving Campaign, which creates another opportunity to provide hope by removing barriers to care for Horizon patients across South Dakota.
Over the last six years, the employees of Horizon Health Care have donated $309,210, helping more than 1,800 patients.
Horizon’s employees are dedicated to their patients and communities, with 40% giving back to the Foundation during the campaign. A total of 120 employees contributed, donating $48,599 to this year’s campaign that will benefit patients by providing help with transportation, cancer screenings and medical, dental and behavioral health expenses.
The Employee Giving Campaign is a chance for Horizon employees to unite, show support and give back to their patients. As an example of unification, Horizon employee Shae Jung from Howard Community Health Center painted her idea of generosity through Horizon’s commitment to serving 28,000 patients across the state, each one with their own unique background, story and health goals. Her painting showed the diversity of patients Horizon serves, while focusing on the ways that Horizon employees show generosity to their patients every day.
“I find that generosity is clearly present in tight-knit communities where everyone feels like a friendly neighbor that is willing to lend a helping hand – hence the interlocking hands seen in the painting,” said Jung.
Jung’s original piece can be seen through the window at the Howard Community Health Center, and replicas will be posted in every Horizon clinic.
Individuals can join their local health-care employees in spreading generosity on Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 by considering a $22 per month gift in their honor to the Horizon Health Foundation. Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.