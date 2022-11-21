Shae Jung

SHAE JUNG of Howard Community Health Center painted her idea of generosity through Horizon's commitment to serving 28,000 patients across the state.

 Submitted photo

HOWARD – Horizon Health Care has a long history of providing help to those in need. In 2016, the Horizon Health Foundation launched its annual Employee Giving Campaign, which creates another opportunity to provide hope by removing barriers to care for Horizon patients across South Dakota.

Over the last six years, the employees of Horizon Health Care have donated $309,210, helping more than 1,800 patients.