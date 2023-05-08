The Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) is enlisting some outside assistance for its project to create a new daycare center within Madison.
Recently, the LAIC entered a partnership with Child Care Biz Help (CCBH), a Florida-based childcare consulting company who will join them in the project’s planning as well as the creation of all necessary infrastructure.
“Starting a childcare center requires careful planning and execution, and our team is dedicated to helping LAIC navigate this process,” CCBH Cofounder Caroline Jens said in a press release last weekend.
This collaboration between the LAIC and CCBH will ensure that the project proceeds as smoothly as possible, with the ultimate goal to drastically reduce Madison’s shortage of childcare options. By having CCBH’s experts at its disposal, the LAIC will be able to provide premium services and programs to Lake County residents.
Jens founded CCBH with her husband Daniel in 2016 as an online blog. Since then, the company has grown tremendously and now serves clients from across the country.
In the same press release, Daniel stated, “At Child Care Biz Help, we believe that every child deserves access to the best possible early education and care. By working together with LAIC, we are making this a reality for the families of South Dakota.”
Per the press release, the collaboration will begin with a due diligence study to assess the need and demand for childcare in Lake County.
It continues: “Subsequent steps will include collaboration with local businesses and stakeholders, the development of a marketing and promotional campaign for funding and community education, involvement in the design-build process of the facility, and the selection and establishment of the right childcare partner to manage a robust, sustainable, high-quality early childhood education program.”
LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag praised CCBH’s passion and commitment to the project.
“From the first time I met Caroline, I knew she sincerely cared. Before we ever engaged in consulting services, she generously shared her knowledge, experience and time for the betterment of the childcare industry,” Rollag said. “I am grateful to have Child Care Biz Help on our team, working toward solutions.”