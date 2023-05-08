Brooke Rollag

Brooke Rollag 

 Submitted photo

The Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) is enlisting some outside assistance for its project to create a new daycare center within Madison.

Recently, the LAIC entered a partnership with Child Care Biz Help (CCBH), a Florida-based childcare consulting company who will join them in the project’s planning as well as the creation of all necessary infrastructure.