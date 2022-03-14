Don Barnett is hovering on the cusp of becoming an octogenarian, but he recalls the summer of 1972 as though it were yesterday.
Of course, memories may be fresh in his mind because the former mayor of Rapid City recently completed a book which he is promoting with a speaking tour. On Monday noon, he shared a snapshot of his experience when he spoke with Rotarians and city officials who gathered at Nicky’s for lunch and a program.
Barnett described the hope that filled Rapid City prior to the flood. The community, which had a population of around 48,000 at the time, had passed a bond to build a convention center which would have the largest gym in South Dakota.
West River communities could attend the State A and State B basketball tournaments which had previously been held in Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Huron. Motels would no longer depend upon summer tourism to survive.
“We now had a convention center that would fill hotel rooms year-round,” Barnett said.
And then, a fluke weather event poured rain into the area, flooding Rapid Creek. Barnett was enjoying an afternoon with his wife when a police officer tracked him down and warned him of growing concerns.
“By 9:00, we could tell it was flooding,” he recalled. “For the next 14 hours, we had anguish and suffering.”
By the next morning, they had already found 70 bodies. By the end of cleanup and recovery, 238 were confirmed dead, including a four-month-old child who had been found in a tree. Five people were never found.
At one point, nearly 5,600 people were listed as missing. A World War II veteran took charge of the list which was computerized. As people called to report loved ones were found, the list dwindled. He cried when the list was down to 25 names, according to Barnett.
“Rapid City survived because of the courage and fortitude of men like that,” he said.
Barnett described the generosity of people who helped those affected by the flood before talking about the decisions which helped Rapid City recover. Among them was the decision not to rebuild along Rapid Creek, where nearly 700 mobile homes had been swept away or demolished.
“Swanny [Public Works Director Leonard Swanson] said, ‘No. Nobody should sleep on the flood plain’,” Barnett reported. Rapid Creek had flooded seven times prior to 1972 and lives had been lost in five of those floods.
Instead, Rapid City constructed a park that stretches for five miles through town offering 15 miles of hiking and biking trails. Barnett believes that is one of the decisions which sparked the recovery.
Federal legislation passed in response to a hurricane that devastated a wide swath of the East Coast also helped because Sen. George McGovern (D) and Rep. Jim Abourezk (D) worked to get the Rapid City flood included. Long-term, low-interest loans allowed those who were affected by the flood to rebuild and protected banks from the feared bankruptcies, Barnett indicated.
“The town had a 10-year recovery that was absolutely amazing,” he said.
Barnett touched on a crisis which occurred the following winter which could have jeopardized the recovery. A Hot Springs man, Darrell Schmitz, who had often boasted while intoxicated, “One of these days, I’m going to kill me an Indian,” stabbed and killed a 17-year-old Native American teen in a bar fight in Buffalo Gap, a small town in Custer County.
When the Custer County state’s attorney charged Schmitz with second-degree manslaughter rather than murder, the American Indian Movement became involved. Those arrested following widespread rioting were transported to Rapid City to be held in the Pennington County Jail.
“For the next two weeks, we had organized civil disobedience,” Barnett said. However, knowing that rioting could affect the city’s tourism industry, which had already been significantly impacted by the 1972 flood, the city worked with church leaders to de-escalate the situation.
As a result of those efforts, the AIM leaders moved on to Wounded Knee. However, city officials also formed a committee which sought to address the “terrible acts of discrimination” Native Americans had been experiencing in Rapid City, Barnett reported.
Barnett’s book is titled “Thorns and Roses: Rapid City, 1971-1973.” The title alludes to a quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln: “We can complain because rose bushes have thorns or rejoice because the thorn bushes have roses.”