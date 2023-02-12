Step-Up scholars

STEP-UP SCHOLARS are (back, left) DSU Scholarship Coordinator Jill Corbin, Cheyenne Rowe, Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay, Bella Maxwell, MCSEF Director Renae Prostrollo, (front) Matthew Maher, Gabe Olson, Isaac Henry and Alex Ersland.

 Submitted photo

The Madison Central School Educational Foundation presented Step-Up Scholarships to Bella Maxwell, Gabe Olson, Isaac Henry, Hannah Eckert, Enoch Martin, Cheyenne Rowe, Matthew Maher, Alex Ersland and Lillian Tolley, members of the Madison High School class of 2022, who are now freshmen at Dakota State University.

In 2003, the MCSEF board of directors made a proposal to the city of Madison to start a utility bill round-up program to generate scholarship dollars for MHS students attending DSU. Since the Step-Up for Scholars program has been in place, 170 students have received scholarships.