STEP-UP SCHOLARS are (back, left) DSU Scholarship Coordinator Jill Corbin, Cheyenne Rowe, Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay, Bella Maxwell, MCSEF Director Renae Prostrollo, (front) Matthew Maher, Gabe Olson, Isaac Henry and Alex Ersland.
The Madison Central School Educational Foundation presented Step-Up Scholarships to Bella Maxwell, Gabe Olson, Isaac Henry, Hannah Eckert, Enoch Martin, Cheyenne Rowe, Matthew Maher, Alex Ersland and Lillian Tolley, members of the Madison High School class of 2022, who are now freshmen at Dakota State University.
In 2003, the MCSEF board of directors made a proposal to the city of Madison to start a utility bill round-up program to generate scholarship dollars for MHS students attending DSU. Since the Step-Up for Scholars program has been in place, 170 students have received scholarships.
“These students and the MCSEF board members would like to thank the current homeowners, businesses and the city of Madison for their support of the Step-Up program,” said Renae Prostrollo, MSCEF director. “We’d like to encourage everyone in our community to participate in the utilities round-up program. It is a small individual investment into the students that makes a huge impact on those who attend DSU.” Madison residents and businesses can sign up to participate in the Step-Up Scholarship Program allowing the City Finance Office to round up their monthly municipal utility bill to the nearest whole dollar. The most a customer could pay in one year is $11.88. The average participant’s round-up totals between $6 and $7 per year. The money is put into the Step-Up scholarship Fund and awarded in the form of scholarships to MHS students in good standing at DSU. To enroll in the program, call 605-256-7504 or email utilities@cityofmadison.com.