Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 9, 2022

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/08/22 00:03 CFS22-07247 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 CHESTER11/08/22 06:36 CFS22-07248 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / NW 9TH ST MADISON11/08/22 06:56 CFS22-07249 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON11/08/22 09:31 CFS22-07250 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON11/08/22 10:51 CFS22-07252 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON11/08/22 11:11 CFS22-07253 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON11/08/22 13:19 CFS22-07254 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S PLEASANT AVE RAMONA11/08/22 13:34 CFS22-07255 Motorist Assist Assistance Given MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON11/08/22 13:57 CFS22-07256 Citizen Assist Patient Transported EMS S LINCOLN AVE MADISON11/08/22 13:58 CFS22-07257 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON11/08/22 14:47 CFS22-07258 Fire Information/Administrative 235TH ST MADISON11/08/22 15:31 CFS22-07259 Fire Information/Administrative LCSO 230TH ST MADISON11/08/22 17:37 CFS22-07260 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 461ST AVE WENTWORTH11/08/22 18:32 CFS22-07261 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 225TH ST RAMONA11/08/22 19:00 CFS22-07262 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 248TH ST MONTROSE11/08/22 21:35 CFS22-07263 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON11/08/22 22:26 CFS22-07264 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON11/08/22 22:41 CFS22-07265 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 18