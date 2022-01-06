Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/05/22 01:43 CFS22-00074 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 5TH ST MADISON

01/05/22 07:29 CFS22-00075 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 234TH ST

01/05/22 09:02 CFS22-00076 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NUNDA

01/05/22 10:06 CFS22-00077 Theft Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/05/22 10:11 CFS22-00078 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST

01/05/22 16:19 CFS22-00080 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST

01/05/22 18:15 CFS22-00081 Medical Patient Transported RFD E 3RD ST RAMONA

01/05/22 20:01 CFS22-00082 Alarm Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/05/22 23:04 CFS22-00083 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO

01/05/22 23:36 CFS22-00084 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

01/05/22 23:58 CFS22-00085 Traffic Stop MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 11