Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) is launching a search for new leadership.
Executive Director Katie Hahn is stepping down from her position with hopes to transition to a seat on the board of directors.
IAUW is a voluntary, not-for-profit organization that coordinates financial and volunteer resources for other non-profit community partners. Funds contributed to IAUW provide financial support for vital programs and services in Lake, Miner and Moody counties which address health, education and financial stability.
IAUW raised over $158,000 in 2021 and announced more than $127,000 in funding to 33 agencies and programs in 2022.
The executive director works with the volunteer board of directors to manage the day-to-day operations as well as help carry out United Way’s mission. The position is part-time and salaried with an average of 5 to 15 hours per week.
“We need a passionate, dedicated and organized individual to be a champion and ambassador for United Way,” said IAUW President Lori Gustaf. “The work is critical to the success of our organization and that of our community partners.”
Hahn has been the executive director since 2016.
“Katie has done a tremendous job during her tenure, and we are grateful she has opted to join the board and continue to serve in that capacity,” Gustaf said.
Interested parties should visit interlakesunitedway.org for a complete job description and application. The position closes May 2.