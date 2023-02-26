Howard Team

THE HOWARD TIGERS celebrate their victory over Dell Rapids St. Mary in Salem on Saturday. With the win, the Tigers punched their ticket to the SoDak 16. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Dell Rapids St. Mary and Howard squared off back in December, with the Cardinals beating the Tigers 46-42. The two girls basketball teams squared off again on Saturday in Salem with a spot in the SoDak 16 in Class B on the line.

This time, it was the Tigers putting the clamps on Dell Rapids St. Mary and its three-point attack.