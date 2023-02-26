Dell Rapids St. Mary and Howard squared off back in December, with the Cardinals beating the Tigers 46-42. The two girls basketball teams squared off again on Saturday in Salem with a spot in the SoDak 16 in Class B on the line.
This time, it was the Tigers putting the clamps on Dell Rapids St. Mary and its three-point attack.
The Cardinals entered the contest with a 16-5 record and an offense that averaged 58.3 points per game and scored 60-more more points in a game nine times this season.
Howard’s defense rose to the challenge and shut down DRSM’s high-powered offense to help the Tigers pick up a convincing 57-31 victory to punch their ticket to the SoDak 16.
“The girls have had their sights set on the SoDak 16 since the end of last season,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “They have worked extremely hard for this, and I’m excited for them to get another opportunity.”
After the Cardinals scored first, the Tigers scored seven straight points to take a 7-2 lead. The Cardinals answered with five straight points to tie the game at 7-7.
Kate Connor broke the tie with a basket to put the Tigers up 9-7. A three-point play from Abby Aslesen put the Tigers ahead 12-7.
At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers held a 19-9 lead. Connor opened the scoring in the second period to give the Tigers a 21-9 lead.
With the Tigers holding a 25-16 lead, a basket from Dakota Spader put Howard up 27-16. A three-pointer from Connor gave the Tigers q 30-16 advantage.
Connor opened the scoring in the third quarter to put the Tigers up 32-16. Back-to-back buckets from Connor pushed Howard’s lead to 39-20.
Howard started the final quarter holding a 42-24 lead. A basket from Aslesen put Howard up 44-24. A three-pointer from Rylee Rudebusch gave Howard their biggest lead of the game at 47-24.
“We did a good job of being patient in our half-court offense and tried not to force things,” Erickson said. “Our posts did a great job of getting positions, and our guards recognized and made the extra pass to get an easier entry inside. When that didn’t work, we hit some big perimeter shots on our kick outside. All around, it was a great team effort tonight.”
The 31 points scored was the lowest point total in a game all season for the Cardinals. Erickson said his team did a good job of challenging each shot DRSM attempted.
“They can flat out shoot and have put up a lot of points this year,” Erickson said. “We knew we had to be on our game defensively. I don’t think they had more than a couple of uncontested shots all night. I credit our kids for putting together four solid quarters of pressure on defense.”
Connor finished the game with 22 points for the Tigers. Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Rudebusch and Tana Hoyer both chipped in with seven points. With the win, the Tigers improved to 18-4 overall. They’ll be back in action for the SoDak 16 on Thursday. The location and opponent for the Tigers has yet to be announced.