Dakota State University took its running squads and a few field athletes to the abbreviated NCAA Division I meet, the South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion, on Monday. Most local schools competed in the meet, including host-school USD, South Dakota State, Sioux Falls and Dordt.
Fane Sauvakacolo broke the DSU women’s record in the triple jump, leaping a season-best 36 feet, 9.75 inches to win the title.
She broke her previous record of 36 feet, 8.25 inches set in 2022.
Carson Quigley leaped 30 feet, 10.5 inches to place eighth in the triple jump for Dakota State. She jumped 15 feet, 3.5 inches to finish 10th in the long jump.
Sauvakacolo placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.16 seconds. Shaylee DeBeer was 11th in 16.98 seconds.
Raylee Wallis paced DSU with a time of 27.74 seconds for a ninth-place finish in the 200-meter dash. DeBeer was 10th in 27.80 seconds. Shakiera Gronenthal was 13th in 30.90 seconds.
Wallis was fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:1.34 for DSU. Saddie Palmquist placed ninth in 1:06.19 and Gronenthal 10th in 1:11.75.
Lindsey Roth was third in the 1,500-meter run in 4:56.22, and Madelyn Sylva was sixth in 5:05.13. Jada Anderson was 13th in 5:20.62 and Brooke Beaucaire 16th in 5:35.73.
Courtney Meyer clocked a time of 2:53.61 in the 800-meter run.
Traia Hubbard was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 4.75 inches and 11th in the discus with a mark of 129 feet, 10 inches.