Dakota State University took its running squads and a few field athletes to the abbreviated NCAA Division I meet, the South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion, on Monday. Most local schools competed in the meet, including host-school USD, South Dakota State, Sioux Falls and Dordt.

Fane Sauvakacolo broke the DSU women’s record in the triple jump, leaping a season-best 36 feet, 9.75 inches to win the title.