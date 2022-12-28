Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
12/27/22 03:05 CFS22-08253 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 3RD ST MADISON
12/27/22 05:35 CFS22-08254 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS NE 11TH ST MADISON
12/27/22 08:02 CFS22-08255 MVA Report Taken LCSO 241ST ST MADISON
12/27/22 08:40 CFS22-08256 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
12/27/22 08:57 CFS22-08257 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS NW 2ND ST MADISON
12/27/22 09:06 CFS22-08258 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control NW 2ND ST MADISON
12/27/22 09:09 CFS22-08259 MVA Injury Referred to Partner Agency
12/27/22 09:11 CFS22-08260 911 Hang Up Referred to Partner Agency I 29
12/27/22 09:37 CFS22-08261 Motorist Assist Assistance Given MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON
12/27/22 11:18 CFS22-08262 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
12/27/22 12:04 CFS22-08263 Motorist Assist Completed/Settled By Contact LCSO 458TH AVE MADISON
12/27/22 12:18 CFS22-08264 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
12/27/22 14:04 CFS22-08265 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED
12/27/22 15:42 CFS22-08266 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
12/27/22 16:07 CFS22-08267 Motorist Assist Assistance Given LCSO MADISON
12/27/22 16:11 CFS22-08268 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD SUNSET BLVD MADISON
12/27/22 17:47 CFS22-08269 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
12/27/22 18:57 CFS22-08270 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD RAMM HEIGHTS DR MADISON
12/27/22 19:26 CFS22-08271 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
12/27/22 19:49 CFS22-08272 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 233RD ST MADISON
12/27/22 20:03 CFS22-08273 Motorist Assist Assistance Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
12/27/22 20:30 CFS22-08274 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
12/27/22 22:33 CFS22-08275 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
12/27/22 23:53 CFS22-08276 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
Total Records: 24
