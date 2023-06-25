Railroad Days.jpg

SEVERAL VOLUNTEERS with the Friends of the Railway make repairs to the tracks at Prairie Village after a minor derailment Saturday morning. After completing the repairs and running several safety tests, train rides began in the early afternoon. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

After a minor derailment Saturday morning, Railroad Days picked up steam and brought attendees around the Prairie Village railroad loop throughout the weekend.

One of Prairie Village’s diesel locomotives derailed during morning testing, said Bob Gehringer, a volunteer with the Friends of the Railway, who operate and maintain the historical locomotives and cars. Gehringer was the engineer at the time of the derailment, he said.