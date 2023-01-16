Law Enforcement Blotter Jan 16, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:01/15/23 03:27 CFS23-00342 911 Open Line Patient Transported MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/15/23 04:17 CFS23-00343 Public Works/Utilities Completed/Settled by Phone N LIBERTY AVE MADISON01/15/23 06:12 CFS23-00344 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 462ND AVE RUTLAND01/15/23 09:23 CFS23-00345 Alarm False Alarm LCSO EVERGREEN ACRES DR WENTWORTH01/15/23 09:49 CFS23-00346 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON01/15/23 13:42 CFS23-00347 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO JOHNSON'S POINT RD Madison01/15/23 14:18 CFS23-00348 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON01/15/23 16:12 CFS23-00349 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON01/15/23 16:50 CFS23-00350 Fire Structure Unit Cancelled Enroute CFD 241ST ST CHESTER01/15/23 17:20 CFS23-00351 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942993, -97.0741601/15/23 17:33 CFS23-00352 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S BLANCHE AVE MADISON01/15/23 19:58 CFS23-00353 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON01/15/23 21:26 CFS23-00354 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 456TH AVE MADISON01/15/23 21:30 CFS23-00355 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON01/15/23 21:47 CFS23-00356 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON01/15/23 23:42 CFS23-00357 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISONTotal Records: 16 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular White family Hawks improve to 3-2 with two home victories Canadian addiction treatment company iRecover purchases Howard Hotel & Convention Center Madison Food Pack plans to send 100,000 meals to Nicaragua Rollag offers update on LAIC projects Law Enforcement Blotter Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing LAIC buys land on city's west side DVC Classic pairings released Prep Roundup: Bulldogs pick up home win against Vermillion Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form