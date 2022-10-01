TWO-YEAR-OLD Piper Nielsen hugged the pumpkin she chose from the pumpkin patch at Prairie Village on Saturday. Her mother said she insisted on dressing up for the occasion in a little orange and black dress.
“Holy moly, I want this one,” four-year-old Owen Longville said on Saturday morning, stopping abruptly beside a pumpkin too large for him to lift.
Longville, a sibling and two cousins were among the hundreds of children who scampered among the pumpkins in the Prairie Village patch on Saturday morning after riding a train from the Wentworth Depot.
“We actually come every year,” said his grandmother, Michele Block of Arlington. “The kids like it and it’s fun.”
Each year, members of the village’s railroad committee host the final event of the season, Hobo Marlin’s Pumpkin Train. Young passengers, accompanied by older members of their families, climb aboard one of two trains run to keep lines short, ride to the patch, choose a pumpkin, and find themselves the subject of numerous pictures as parents pull out smart phones to record the occasion.
They weren’t the only ones smiling. Committee members, too, wore broad smiles as they chatted with folks who came out for the event.
“It’s nice seeing the same families come back year after year,” said Brianna Routier, a committee member who answered questions and provided assistance at the pumpkin patch.
Saturday provided fall weather perfect for the occasion – a clear sky, temperatures in the low 70s, and barely a breath of a breeze. In the patch, hundreds of vibrant orange pumpkins peeked out from vines beginning to lose their summer green.
“This is the best crop we’ve had ever,” Routier said.
One estimate placed the number at nearly 700 pumpkins, ranging in size from small enough for toddlers to large enough for parents to carry. Unlike years when the committee had to purchase pumpkins to seed the patch, this year it produced more than enough for the anticipated turnout.
At noon, the parking lot was full of vehicles, manager Faron Wahl was directing traffic, and a line of families waiting their turn to purchase tickets stretched halfway up the hill above the depot.
Bob Gehringer, engineer on the No. 1687 diesel locomotive, said that by running two trains – and starting a little early – they were able to keep up with the demand pretty well.
“We’ve had days when there were lines all the way up to the church,” he said, referring to Junius Church at the top of the hill.
The trains were timed so that families could ride in both a passenger car pulled by a steam locomotive, the No. 29 which was used during the Steam Threshing Jamboree, and one pulled by the U.S. Air Force No. 1687. They could go out to the patch on one and come back on the other.
A surprising number of families came from outside the Madison area. Nicole and Colton Damm of Trent brought their three boys for the first time.
“We camp up here,” Nicole said. “It sounded fun to ride the train.”
Marissa Thode of Brandon brought her two boys, Ezra and Case.
“I was here with Ezra when he was 18 months old,” she said. She wanted to bring him back when he was old enough to remember the experience and to let Case also experience the adventure.
“I liked finding the pumpkin,” Ezra said, when asked his favorite part.
With balmy weather and ample pumpkins, the event had a lazy feel. No one was in much of a hurry. Folks chatted easily with one another.
Harold Boer, chair of the railroad committee, was at the Wentworth Depot helping families board and deboard the trains. He said many were grabbing something to eat in the depot and enjoying the sandwiches on the grass behind the depot before leaving.
“That’s why we work on this train stuff,” he said. “It makes you feel good when people are enjoying themselves.”