Toddler hugging pumpkin

TWO-YEAR-OLD Piper Nielsen hugged the pumpkin she chose from the pumpkin patch at Prairie Village on Saturday. Her mother said she insisted on dressing up for the occasion in a little orange and black dress.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

“Holy moly, I want this one,” four-year-old Owen Longville said on Saturday morning, stopping abruptly beside a pumpkin too large for him to lift.

Longville, a sibling and two cousins were among the hundreds of children who scampered among the pumpkins in the Prairie Village patch on Saturday morning after riding a train from the Wentworth Depot.