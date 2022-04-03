The question wasn’t even an elephant in the room. Those who have given the proposed consolidation between the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts any thought asked it.
What if the consolidation passes but the district doesn’t pass a bond to build a new attendance center?
Former South Dakota Secretary of Education Tom Oster, who has been acting as a consultant for the school districts, advised voters last October not to pursue that option. “If you’re going to say ‘no’ to the bond issue, you should say ‘no’ to the consolidation,” he said at a community meeting.
However, state law does not allow both issues to be decided simultaneously. First, voters must decide whether to consolidate the districts. If they choose to do that, they can then consider a bond for a new attendance center.
Last week, school boards for the two districts voted to ensure financial sustainability for a unified district should it be necessary to operate out of existing attendance centers because a bond fails to garner the necessary votes. They tied the consolidation to an opt-out.
“If the plan comes to fruition as we are envisioning, the board should not have to touch the opt-out,” Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan emphasized, reiterating that point several times during a phone interview.
Superintendents support
Both he and Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Michael Fischer have gone on the record in support of the consolidation. In an article in the Daily Leader’s 2022 Community Impact, they both joked about firing themselves – because one or both will be out of a job if the consolidation passes – and spoke seriously about their reasons for supporting the proposed consolidation.
“Everyone always talks about our aging buildings and declining enrollment. Everyone talks about state aid,” Brosnahan said during that interview. He went on to say that wasn’t as important as offering the students better educational opportunities.
Fischer gave specific examples. Rutland offers FFA, which isn’t available at Oldham-Ramona. However, Oldham-Ramona offers oral interp, which isn’t available at Rutland.
“These are programs that, by going together, it would give students in both schools the opportunity to participate,” he said. “That’s one thing we’ve stressed – opportunities for students.”
Due diligence part of process
Voters will finally decide the issue on May 10, a little over 11 months after a public meeting was held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison to introduce the idea to the public for feedback. At that meeting, projected student enrollment, aging buildings, an established activities cooperative and the process were discussed.
Oster projected the districts could continue to operate independently for about five years. During the two-hour meeting, the need for a new attendance facility was introduced and the taxpayer implications were explained.
“When you look at the two districts combined, the taxes will be less and the kids will be going to a brand-new school,” Oster told those in attendance.
Since that time, the districts put together a committee to develop a consolidation plan which has been approved by the state Department of Education, held a second round of community meetings and conducted a survey to gauge voter support for both the consolidation and the bond. Last week, school boards in both districts held a special meeting to send the issue to a vote.
“All they did was make sure the people have a say in this,” Fischer said.
Voters will be asked to either support or reject the consolidation plan with a $500,000 opt-out. If the consolidation passes, existing opt-outs will end when the new district is formed on July 1, 2023. The new opt-out will not be automatically accessed at that point.
“Budgetarily, we would be financially viable for the first two years,” Brosnahan said.
Business managers have already considered how to operate until a new facility is constructed.
“We’ll be looking for some community support to drive it,” Fischer said about the proposed consolidation.
Questions will be answered
A public meeting will be held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse at 6 p.m. on April 22.
“We want to utilize that time to outline what’s in the plan,” Brosnahan said.
He, Fischer and Oster will also answer questions – with one exception. No location can be selected for a new attendance center until after a new school board is elected.
Early explorations have indicated two locations are currently available – both on the Nunda oil. One is at the intersection with US-81 and the other is three miles east.
“Between now and then, those owners may change their minds. And some that told us ‘no’ in the past may change their minds,” Fischer said.
Already, a site previously considered at the intersection of US-81 and the Ramona oil has been eliminated because that section of land is in a federal easement.
Both superintendents encourage voters and parents to contact them personally with questions. Brosnahan indicated he can be reached on his personal cell phone as well as at the school number. That number is 605-376-1909.