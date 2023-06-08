Town Hall June 7.jpg

LAKE COUNTY RESIDENTS gather in a meeting room at The Hillside for the Lake County Commission's third and likely final town hall meeting on Wednesday to discuss county finances and a potential property tax increase. The County Commission has discussed potential increases for months at meetings and has hosted these town hall meetings to educate the public and ask for feedback.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

More than 30 Lake County residents attended the County Commission’s third and likely final town hall meeting on Wednesday, discussing a potential increase in property taxes.

The Lake County Commission held one town hall in April and a second in May to get public feedback and provide education on two potential property tax increases -– an opt-out and a road and bridge levy. The first two took place in the Lake County Courthouse, while this week’s was hosted at The Hillside Resort at the request of the Lake Madison Development Association.