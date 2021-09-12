Details of the community vaccine incentive program will be on the agenda when the Madison City Commission meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
At its meeting last week, the commission approved using $25,000 in federal pandemic recovery funds to pay for a program that would reward residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccinations.
As described at that meeting, the program would offer winners $1,000 a day in Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce MAD Money for five weeks. After that time, the program would be assessed and, if vaccination rates are up locally, another $25,000 could be assigned to the program.
Other items on the agenda include authorizing the mayor to sign a change order on the water tower loop line that is part of the Madison water system improvement Phase 2B; adopting a resolution to amend the employee compensation plan for 2021; and discussing ongoing website issues and a proposal from Civic Plus.
City commission meetings are conducted using distance-connection technology. The public can join the online Zoom meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85145902556.Individuals can also join the meeting by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the ID access code 851-4590-2556.
Members of the city finance office have reserved the discretion to change any part of the agenda up to 24 hours before the start of the meeting.